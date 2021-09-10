CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DiNapoli: Unemployment taxes on employers poised to increase to repay $9B owed to federal government

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by the Office of New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. The historic surge in unemployment claims at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly depleted the New York State Unemployment Insurance (UI) Trust Fund, resulting in the state borrowing from the federal government to pay claims. State UI tax rates have already risen to the highest level permissible under law in 2021. Unless the state or federal government takes significant action, federal UI tax rates on employers will also increase in 2022 and beyond, according to a report issued by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

