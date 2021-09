The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that 47 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). We are saddened to report 3 additional deaths. This brings the total number of positives to 7,589 in McDowell County. There have been 57,014 tests conducted, 49,241 negative results and 184 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 543 individuals in quarantine, 6,944 out of quarantine and 102 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 27.0%. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO