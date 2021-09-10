CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Fisher places 4 priests on administrative leave

wnypapers.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Catholic Diocese of Buffalo released the following information: Bishop Michael W. Fisher has placed four retired priests on administrative leave after being informed that informational documents have been filed with the federal Bankruptcy Court as part of the Buffalo Catholic Diocese’s Chapter 11 reorganization proceeding. Specifically, bankruptcy claimants have filed confidential documents containing information about their allegations against the priests.

www.wnypapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mayville, NY
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
City
Brocton, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Dunkirk, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Wenski
CBS News

Robert Durst found guilty of killing Susan Berman

A Los Angeles jury convicted Robert Durst on Friday of murdering his best friend 20 years ago in a case that took on new life after the New York real estate heir participated in a documentary that connected him to the slaying linked to his wife's 1982 disappearance. Durst, 78,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy