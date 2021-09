Life insurance is an essential estate planning tool that many people use to protect their family’s future. However, the majority of policy owners and their advisors treat life insurance as a buy-and-hold asset rather than as an investment with critical tax advantages. Sophisticated individuals may diligently manage their stock portfolio or real estate holdings but ignore their life insurance policies. Life insurance can be regarded as “biological” real estate, and just like real estate, needs to be managed effectively in order for it to hold its long-term value.

