UAHT ranked #3 community college in Arkansas by Niche

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana has been ranked as the third-best community college in Arkansas by a website that uses a rigorous analysis of academic, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni. The 2022 Best Community Colleges ranking from Niche.com compiles scores based on an analysis of several factors, including academics, value, professors, campus, diversity, student life, student surveys on overall experience, the local area, and safety The overall ‘B’ score for UAHT is as high as any two-year institution in Arkansas.

