Man crushed to death in freak accident in McDonald’s drive-thru

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — A driver died Wednesday in a freak accident while waiting for breakfast in the McDonald’s drive-thru line in Canada, investigators said.

Vancouver police said the driver, whose identity has not been released, was paying for his meal at 5:30 a.m. when he dropped something outside his vehicle and tried to pick it up, the Bellingham Herald reported.

“When he went to pick up the item, the vehicle rolled forward, colliding into a structural piece of the restaurant,” police said in a statement. “The driver was unable to free himself from the vehicle as he was pinned between the vehicle door and frame.”

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking scenario,” Constable Tania Visintin said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this man.”

It’s not the first time a customer has died in a fast food drive-thru.

In 2020, a 69-year-old man died after he got stuck between his truck and a pole at an Ohio McDonald’s after dropping some change, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

In 2018, a 20-year-old man died at a St. Louis Jack in the Box after he opened his door and leaned out of the car to reach the food. He put the car in reverse and accelerated, which caused the car to hit a tree, pinning him between the car and the tree, KSDK reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Boston 25 News WFXT

