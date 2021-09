If you are looking forward to Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, there are likely a few different offerings that you cannot wait to see. One of the biggest surprises that Guests will be able to enjoy is the opening of Disney Enchantment. Disney Enchantment is the all-new nighttime spectacular coming to Magic Kingdom. The show will replace Happily Ever After during its 18-month reign and has been promised to leave Guests feeling just as happy and magical as they have felt after any Magic Kingdom firework show.

