31 new COVID-19 cases in Brookings Co. Friday, Sept. 10
BROOKINGS – The state on Friday reported 615 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths in South Dakota. Thirty-one of the new cases have been reported in Brookings County. Brookings County cases have risen to 4,633 total cases (22 new confirmed and nine new probable): 4,388 of those people have recovered (19 new) with 208 active cases (up by 12) and 37 deaths (no change). A total of 142 people in the county have been hospitalized at some point (no change), the state reported.brookingsregister.com
