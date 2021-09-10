CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings County, SD

31 new COVID-19 cases in Brookings Co. Friday, Sept. 10

By Sep 10, 2021
Brookings Register
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKINGS – The state on Friday reported 615 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths in South Dakota. Thirty-one of the new cases have been reported in Brookings County. Brookings County cases have risen to 4,633 total cases (22 new confirmed and nine new probable): 4,388 of those people have recovered (19 new) with 208 active cases (up by 12) and 37 deaths (no change). A total of 142 people in the county have been hospitalized at some point (no change), the state reported.

brookingsregister.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

