Cowboys' Dak Prescott torches Bucs defense in losing effort: 'I expected to leave it all on the field'

Although the rain stopped just ahead of kickoff at Raymond James Stadium, there was still plenty of "Rayne" to come -- enough that it nearly set off flash flood warnings in the Tampa area. Many had questions on if Dak Prescott would ever return to form after suffering a season-ending fractured ankle in 2020. Many had questions on if the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback was truly 100% heading into his Week 1 clash with Tom Brady and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. After all, he missed much of camp practice and all of the preseason with a strained shoulder.