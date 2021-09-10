CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys' Dak Prescott torches Bucs defense in losing effort: 'I expected to leave it all on the field'

By Patrik Walker
CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the rain stopped just ahead of kickoff at Raymond James Stadium, there was still plenty of "Rayne" to come -- enough that it nearly set off flash flood warnings in the Tampa area. Many had questions on if Dak Prescott would ever return to form after suffering a season-ending fractured ankle in 2020. Many had questions on if the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback was truly 100% heading into his Week 1 clash with Tom Brady and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. After all, he missed much of camp practice and all of the preseason with a strained shoulder.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Tom Brady
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper sound off on brutal defeat vs. Bucs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout Amari Cooper were the first ones to offer motivational words to the team after their loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the heartbreaking 31-29 loss against the defending Super Bowl champs, both Prescott and Cooper shrugged off the loss and chose to stay the course as they start their 2021 NFL season with a defeat.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown’s puzzling postgame outfit roasted by Bruce Arians

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started their title retention drive on a winning note after beating the Dallas Cowboys in nail-biting fashion on Thursday, 31-29. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had to pull out all the tricks in the dying minutes to escape the gritty Cowboys, who were led by the comebacking Dak Prescott. Tom Brady was once again masterful for the defending champions, with Leonard Fournette, Antonio Brown, and Ryan Succop, who made the game-winning field goal, also providing key contributions.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys at Bucs score: Tom Brady spoils Dak Prescott's monster return, guides Tampa Bay to game-winning FG

What ... a ... game. If you believed the Dallas Cowboys would be roundly thumped by Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you couldn't have been more wrong. Sure, Dak Prescott hadn't played a snap of regular-season football in 334 days and, sure, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl 214 days ago, but the past is the past and the present is a gift -- this regular-season opener being exactly that: a gift for NFL fans worldwide. The Cowboys took the Buccaneers to the brink before their mistakes ultimately caught up with them -- Brady and Co. escaping a nail-biter with a 31-29 win at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Bucs#American Football#Cbs Sports
Bleacher Report

Jerry Jones Praises Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 'He's the Best I've Been Around'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is full of praise for Dak Prescott after his star quarterback returned to full practice on Monday. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan's Shan & RJ show, Jones called Prescott "the best [quarterback] I’ve been around.”. “He’s very decisive in practice," Jones added. "He does not...
NFL
Yardbarker

‘The World Needs’ Cowboys at Bucs, Says Dak

OK, so maybe we're all a bit football-obsessed and Dak Prescott is, like us, a bit NFL-centric in the way we think of things. "I think,'' the Dallas Cowboys QB says of Thursday's league opener at Tampa Bay, "this is what the NFL and the world needs." "Healing,'' is what...
NFL
Fox News

Dak Prescott is '100% ready to go,' Cowboys exec says

Dak Prescott will be under center for the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night in the team’s Week 1 matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will be Prescott’s first game since he suffered a gruesome ankle injury against the New York Giants in Week 5 of the 2020 season. He did not see any time during the preseason, but the Cowboys brass have assured that he is healthy and will be fine come the Bucs game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott Not Living Up To New Deal Could Doom Cowboys For Years

There was a moment during the offseason when the Dallas Cowboys couldn’t sign Dak Prescott to a long-term extension. The team offered the quarterback another franchise tag worth $37.69 million for a year. While that’s a huge amount, Prescott was seeking a deal that would put him closer to what...
NFL
NBC Sports

Dak Prescott looking to start fast, be better than last year for Cowboys

Before he got injured last season, Dak Prescott was off to a tremendous statistical start for the Dallas Cowboys. In less than five full games, Prescott had thrown for 1,856 yards with nine touchdowns. Then a broken ankle abruptly ended his season in mid-October. Now back with the Cowboys and...
NFL
247Sports

Dallas Cowboys: Trevon Diggs' son mistakes Dak Prescott for Patrick Mahomes

Dallas Cowboys quartrback Dak Prescott has a big fan in cornerback Trevon Diggs' son Aaiden. On the latest episode of Hard Knocks, Aaiden got to meet Prescott. It was quite the funny moment. When Prescott walked into an ice cream place where Trevon and Aaiden were sitting, Aaiden thought Prescott...
NFL
Yardbarker

Can the Cowboys protect QB Dak Prescott?

Tom Brady has quarterbacked a record seven NFL champions. He has been a five-time Super Bowl MVP and a three-time NFL MVP. But the season opener on Thursday night between his defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys could be decided while Brady is standing on the sideline.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Have Re-Worked Some Of Dak Prescott’s Contract

The Dallas Cowboys have created some more cap space for the 2021 season. Dallas has re-worked some of quarterback Dak Prescott’s contract for the 2021 season, freeing up some cap space in the process. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Cowboys have turned $6.25 million of Prescott’s base...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Puts in full practice Monday

Prescott (shoulder) was a full practice participant Monday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports. With the season opener just days away, Prescott will be out there Week 1 at Tampa Bay a little more than 11 months removed from the devastating right ankle injury he suffered Week 5 of last season. Previously, this was a question mark due to the latissimus strain he sustained in his right throwing shoulder early in training camp, which sidelined him for the entire exhibition slate. Prescott progressed well throughout August, though, and recently relayed to Jori Epstein of The Dallas Morning News that he hasn't endured any discomfort since returning to practice Aug. 25. On Thursday, Prescott will have the usual suspects in the skill positions in the form of WRs Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup and RB Ezekiel Elliott.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Dak Prescott a full participant in first Week 1 practice as shorthanded Dallas readies to face Bucs

A day after receiving negative news as it relates to Zack Martin's status for Week 1, Cowboys fans received good news in the form of Dak Prescott's practice status. The Cowboys' starting quarterback was a full participant at practice on Monday and, barring a setback, is slated to start Thursday night's season-opener against the defending champion Buccaneers.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy