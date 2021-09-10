CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ryder CMO shares 3 ways to enhance your company's tech products and create a better customer experience

By Sharon Goldman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZZiZ_0bsFbLSr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmwIX_0bsFbLSr00

Insider

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MIdhD_0bsFbLSr00
Ryder EVP and CMO Karen Jones says marketers play a crucial role in developing innovative technology products at a company.

Hinterhaus Productions

  • Transportation and logistics company Ryder has seen notable growth over the past year and a half.
  • Ryder EVP and CMO Karen Jones told Insider that growth has stemmed from technological developments.
  • Jones revealed three ways marketers can boost technology innovation at their organization.
  • This article is part of the " Innovation C-Suite " series about business growth and technology shifts.

Ryder, the Miami-based transportation and logistics leader, has several primary businesses. These include truck leasing and management, dedicated transportation services for clients, as well as supply chain management and fulfillment solutions. Over the past year and a half, all areas of the company have seen exponential growth, Ryder EVP and CMO Karen Jones told Insider . Jones attributed the progress to a strong focus on developing new technology products that meet customer needs, such as e-commerce, electric vehicles, an asset-sharing platform, and digital supply chain capabilities.

"Of course, nobody wanted a pandemic, but it did serve as an inflection point as far as changing the way we operate and responding to shifting consumer habits," she said. "It spurred the growth of many innovative technology capabilities."

At Ryder, Jones was the C-suite leader who volunteered to lead an executive team charged with identifying, evaluating, deploying, and investing in emerging technologies. But she says all marketing leaders can help drive the development of innovative technology products.

"For CMOs, it's a great time to spread your wings and do things that are different because they are customer-facing, technology-oriented and future-focused," she explained.

These are three ways Jones suggests marketers can take action to boost technology innovation at their organization:

1. Help the organization focus on the customer and technology.

"Marketers are able to think about what customer needs are not being met," Jones said. "If you start there, it's really hard for other parts of the organization to talk you out of things because, at the end of the day, marketers build and develop things that improve the customer's experience and ultimately lead to greater revenue."

Marketers that want to get closer to technology and understand their industry's digital disruption may consider connecting with technology accelerators that work with startups. "A CMO might see a customer need that could be solved by a cool technology available through a startup," she said. As long as marketers are looking out for the best interest of where things are really headed in the industry, the CMO can be the right leader that isn't just focused on day-to-day operations, she added.

2. Help hire marketing product owners who understand business and technology.

Who are the right people to develop innovative technology products? "Everyone thinks that's IT," Jones said. "But you need someone who can sit with the business and with IT, who really understands the customer requirements, the business requirements and translates that to IT so what you need gets built." That person, she explained, might be in marketing.

"Marketing product owners bring a level of understanding of what the market and the customer requires," she said. However, the required skill sets aren't easy to find, even within marketing, which was traditionally about making great ad campaigns and brochures.

"Today, you need someone who has a business, customer, and IT background, as well as a deep level of understanding of the company, and can stitch that all together," she said. "That's difficult to find."

3. Help choose the right areas to focus on.

In a constantly-changing industry landscape, it's essential to choose the right areas to focus on in terms of technology innovation, said Jones. However, it's also important to be agile: "We could wake up tomorrow and there could be another area we hadn't really anticipated or an offshoot of an area we're working on," she explained. That means staying on top of what is happening in the industry so you can build the right capabilities and deliver appropriate solutions.

"For Ryder, I think you'll continue to see e-commerce grow, so it's important for us to build in that area around customer experience and the fulfillment side," she said. "Also, the world of electric vehicles and autonomous cars is certainly on a rapid pace, and I think the asset sharing platform we've built is going to continue to be a huge priority for us."

Overall, Jones said, the opportunities for new revenue streams and business models in the transportation and logistics space show no signs of slowing down. "I don't think it ever stops," she said. "We are going to continue to find the right applications and develop those technologies that give customers even more insight into the movement of all their goods."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
smallbiztrends.com

10 Ways to Use Data to Improve Your Connections with Customers

Information is power when running a business. Facts, statistics, and analysis of your customers and the tools you utilize may help you connect more effectively. So how do you narrow down what information is most useful? Read on for tips from members of the online small business community. Improve Retention...
SMALL BUSINESS
Business Insider

How Businesses Are Getting a Makeover With ByondXR

We live in a very image-focused world and this is particularly true of the business world. Businesses pay top dollar to advertise on billboards, posters, online, and in any other way so that they can be seen in a favorable light. They also go through great pains to make sure that customers can get an accurate view of their products, with high-definition video and pictures.
RETAIL
insurancebusinessmag.com

How to enhance the customer experience in insurance

There has been increased emphasis on customer experience (CX) in the insurance industry over the last few years, and the pandemic has only heightened the need to address how inefficient internal processes can negatively impact CX, as highlighted in ABBYY’s new whitepaper on insurance innovation and intelligent automation. With many...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmo#Tech#Customer Experience#Startup#Ryder Cmo#Cmo Karen Jones#Ryder Jones
velillum.com

Top 10 Benefits of Custom Labels for Your Products

When it comes to marketing a product, one of the most valuable things you can do is grab a customer’s attention. Every product on the shelves is competing for a person’s attention, and people only have so much to give. One way to catch people’s attention is to use custom...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

3 ways to tell if your company values are BS or not

“Be Honest” vs. “Don’t #@!% the customer.” Which of these two company values stands out the most? Which one will you never forget?. Throughout my experience in the tech world as a developer and entrepreneur, I have been fortunate enough to work for some amazing companies with distinct purposes and cultures that made me appreciate being a part of something bigger. From afar, I have also seen other companies emulate good company values, and have always noticed a common theme in building and sustaining a successful company culture: unique, memorable company values. Values that are not necessarily transferable to another company.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Factoreal Partners With Qatar’s Leading 5G Network Company Ooredoo an International Partnership Enhancing Customer Experience Through Excellence

Factoreal is pleased to announce a new partnership with Ooredoo Qatar to amplify the customer experience with fast, reliable connections and Factoreal’s distinctive digital customer engagement solutions. Factoreal’s unique omnichannel marketing platform partnered with the incredible 5G network outreach of Ooredoo Qatar will rapidly enhance customer engagement capabilities. With massive...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Discord Nitro and OffGamers: Creating a Better Experience

OffGamers is pleased to announce that DISCORD INC. has appointed the company as the official distributor for DISCORD Nitro globally. DISCORD, founded in 2015 has come a long way in developing an intimate community within its userbase and emerged victorious as the modern juggernaut of communication. Stepping into the digital world in 2015, DISCORD is now being widely regarded as the best voice/streaming/community app there is. One can now stream activities and games without the need of Twitch or OBS, and a personalized profile apart from that of Facebook or Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
rismedia.com

Leverage Your Team to Create a Memorable Consumer Experience

The consumer experience is important for your business. If it’s memorable, it will set your team apart from the competition. Here are five easy-to-implement ideas for creating a lasting experience for your clients. 1. Use your team. As agents, we start off doing it alone and quickly get overwhelmed being...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

How Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Enhances the Customer Experience

COVID forced us to re-think consumer experiences, resulting in a large, likely permanent shift in customer expectations. How many of us, during the height of the pandemic, called customer service when we were concerned about making bill or mortgage payments — and then were pleasantly surprised to find that we were treated by companies with flexibility and compassion? While we basked in gratitude, did we ever stop to think: why should being treated with humanity be the exception? COVID taught us that companies can help people get what they need, when and how they need it, in an empathetic way — and overall, we’re better off.
ECONOMY
Advanced Television

CSG enhances ZEE5’s entertainment experiences

Customer engagement solutions specialist CSG has reinforced its relationship with Indian OTT streaming service platform ZEE5. Using CSG’s customer data platform, ZEE5 integrates its customer data with a single, unified platform that takes a data-driven approach to create what CSG describes as exceptional customer experiences. Easier and faster access to...
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Make your work-at-home experience more productive, as well as secure

In a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, it was determined that pre-pandemic only 20% of the American workforce worked remotely. COVID-19 forced our hands, shutting down offices, requiring employees to set up shop at home in order for businesses to keep running. As of December 2020, the work-at-home number skyrocketed to 71%. Now that some restrictions are easing, it seems that many of us want to continue some form of remote employment. While this certainly comes with benefits, it also presents some challenges, including productivity and security. Fortunately, there are tools that help overcome these.
JOBS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Enhance Customer Experience with Efficient Repair Services

Even well-designed products can fail. But, if the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is positioned to address failures and resolve problems quickly and efficiently, it can result in a positive customer experience. A good repair experience gives customers a sense of confidence that reflects positively on the company’s brand. Of 7,000...
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

5 Ways Small Businesses Are Rethinking Hybrid Customer Experiences

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. That’s why it seems unfair that so many bore the brunt of the pandemic. Roughly 200,000 businesses closed for good, others buckled down and rode out the downturn, while some pivoted and prospered. I work with hundreds of small businesses (SMBs) that...
SMALL BUSINESS
Fast Casual

Freebirds taps Qu to create 'seamless customer experience'

Freebirds World Burritos is deploying the Qu unified omnichannel ordering platform at its 55 restaurants, making it easier and faster for guests to place orders, according to a company press release. The Austin-based fast casual brand hopes to create a unified system that integrates in-store POS equipment, online and mobile ordering, third-party delivery systems, inventory tracking, CRM systems and Freebirds' loyalty program,
FOOD & DRINKS
Government Technology

A Holistic Approach to Create Better Citizen Experiences

The benefits of a customer-centric strategy are not confined to private entities. The same holds for government agencies. Government entities at all levels can benefit by prioritizing citizens' needs and wants. State and local governments can enhance their citizen experience and solve their issues, but one-size-fits-all solutions will not work. Instead, agencies must approach their challenges holistically. They can do so by designing and incorporating alternate solutions that will enable them to create better citizen experiences.
AMAZON
finovate.com

Women in Fintech: Creating Shared and Seamless Experiences with Mithu Bhargava of NCR

How are fintechs helping financial institutions make successful digital transformations? What is required in order for financial institutions to maximize the opportunities available from increasingly ubiquitous enabling technologies to better engage and serve their customers and members? What lessons can we draw from those banks, credit unions, and other financial services providers that have prioritized digital transformation over the past several months?
ECONOMY
Inc.com

These Are the Best Companies for Remote Workers--and Why

As companies compete for talent in the new era of remote work, flexible schedules are table stakes. That's according to a global ranking of the best workplaces for remote workers released this week by Quartz and research firm Best Companies Group. The ranking is divided into three lists: large companies...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

IntelePeer’s Atmosphere CPaaS Solution is Now Available in IBM Watson Assistant Designed to Create Enhanced Contact Center Experiences

Communications Platform-as-a-Service provider collaborates with IBM to add voice capabilities in its intelligent virtual agent. IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider, announces its omni-channel Atmosphere CPaaS solution is now available within IBM Watson Assistant to help businesses easily extend their AI-powered virtual assistants with voice capabilities, without the need for third-party integrations.
SOFTWARE
Business Insider

Business Insider

235K+
Followers
16K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy