Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 2%; Apellis Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge

By Lisa Levin
Business Insider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.40% to 34,739.37 while the NASDAQ fell 0.06% to 15,238.92. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.21% to 4,483.84. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 40,606,090 cases with around 654,620 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,174,950 cases and 442,000 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,958,890 COVID-19 cases with 585,170 deaths. In total, there were at least 223,266,160 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,607,520 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

