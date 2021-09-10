Life is nothing but memories until you forget

These two words carry weight and are synonymous with the events on Sept. 11, 2001. These words and the importance of that awful date will lose all meaning and importance if that date, our history, is forgotten. Several years ago, I wrote a similar letter to the editor in your newspaper which was published about your continued lack of mention of 9/11 on its anniversary. On the 20th anniversary, you again neglected to make any mention of what is arguably the single biggest event to occur to our county since World War Two (certainly in my 49 years). Nearly 3,000 people were killed on that day, thousands injured, and the death toll has continued ever since from various complications. And the lives of surviving family members traumatized forever.

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO