CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Life is nothing but memories until you forget

By Jeff Olsen
roseautimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all have our memories of September 11, 2001. I had to look up the day of the week it happened, which was a Tuesday. I'll never forget that day. It was a school day and I was walking down the hallway when some students said that a plane had struck the Twin Towers.

www.roseautimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
hometownsource.com

COLUMN: Even with no memory of 9/11, I hope to never forget

Have you ever tried to feel emotion for an event you can’t remember? It is a difficult place to be in. Around you, there might be people wiping away tears or embracing each other in a hug that goes beyond words. And there you stand, wondering how to react when you feel like you are out of place.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
pcrecordtimes.com

A true story so you will never forget

WHEATLAND - They called him the overbearing Samaritan. It’s hard to believe it’s been two years since I did his eulogy in New York City. As I look back and remember the things I had experienced at that time, I realize just how much I miss my friend. There are...
MINNESOTA STATE
darnews.com

I can promise you that I won’t forget

Like pretty much everybody who was old enough to understand what was happening at the time, Sept. 11, 2001, will go down for me as a day to never forget. I vividly remember many details of the morning, though some have gotten hazy over the years. I had just got...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City
Sierra Sun

Court Leve: Never forget. Except you have. Again

These two words carry weight and are synonymous with the events on Sept. 11, 2001. These words and the importance of that awful date will lose all meaning and importance if that date, our history, is forgotten. Several years ago, I wrote a similar letter to the editor in your newspaper which was published about your continued lack of mention of 9/11 on its anniversary. On the 20th anniversary, you again neglected to make any mention of what is arguably the single biggest event to occur to our county since World War Two (certainly in my 49 years). Nearly 3,000 people were killed on that day, thousands injured, and the death toll has continued ever since from various complications. And the lives of surviving family members traumatized forever.
SOCIETY
pahomepage.com

National 9/11 Memorial & Museum helping future generations to never forget

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This weekend marks 20 years since the 9/11 attacks changed the world. Eyewitness News has more on the mission of the fundraiser called “Never Forget”. The National September 11 Memorial & Museum is launching a national campaign to ensure future generations understand the lessons of 9/11.
MUSEUMS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Memories of 9/11: Readers share their own stories of a day that America won’t forget

Several readers with Western Pennsylvania connections shared their stories of that fateful day that America won't forget — Sept. 11, 2001:. The morning of Sept. 11, I woke to an answering machine message from my friend Bryan who was supposed to take me to the airport. His message said something like, “I can’t believe what’s happening in New York. This is horrible. I guess I won’t be taking you to the airport.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
WHYY

Never Forget: Collective memory and trauma on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11th

20 years after the September 11th terrorist attacks, many who witnessed the horror that day can still recall images of the two burning towers, dust-covered crowds running to safety through the streets of lower Manhattan and first responders sifting through debris – all on live national television. Conversations about that day, which took 2,977 lives in NY, DC and Shanksville, PA, start with “Where were you when it happened?” and “What do you remember?” On today’s Radio Times, the collective grief and trauma of that dark day and how to make sense of what happened. We’re joined by BARBIE ZELIZER, Director of the Center for Media at Risk at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication and WHYY psychologist DAN GOTTLIEB to discuss the impact these images have on our collective memory.
SOCIETY
K2 Radio

We Will Never Forget: Where Were You On September 11, 2001

It is a day that is etched in history as one of the most tragic, most devastating, but most important days in this country's history. On that day, four commercial airliners were hijacked by members of the al-Qaeda terrorist group mid-flight. Two planes hit the Two Towers of the World...
CASPER, WY
tribuneledgernews.com

Memorials made from pieces of Twin Towers ensure St. Louis area will never forget

O’FALLON, Mo. — Hundreds lined up Friday morning here to lay flowers at the base of a warped and twisted piece of steel sitting under an American flag. The metal is part of a memorial near O’Fallon City Hall made from steel salvaged from ground zero after two planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers, killing about 2,750 people 20 years ago. It’s one of five such municipal monuments to 9/11 in the St. Louis area.
O'FALLON, MO
lakecountystar.com

Never forget: Memorial ride and plaque ceremony honor heroes

BALDWIN - Many people remember where they were and what they were doing when terrorists attacked our country Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty years later, the heroes of the Sept. 11 attacks were honored by thanking those who put their lives on the line every day for the safety of our communities with a 9/11 memorial ride, followed by a plaque ceremony at AMVETS Post No. 1988, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
Daytona Beach News-Journal

9/11 memories: "We must never forget." Ophelia Beier

Ophelia Beier of Palm Coast is a survivor of the terrorist attack on the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. She recounts her experience that morning.This is one of the emails submitted to The News-Journal by Volusia-Flagler residents who offered memories of the 9/11 attacks. Tuesday morning started off to be...
PALM COAST, FL
villagerpublishing.com

The Colorado Freedom Memorial 2021, 20 years later… never forget

20 years ago 2,977 American citizens lost their lives in a series of disastrous events. We absorbed four passenger jets crashing into the World Trade Center Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania destined originally for the Capitol or White House. September 11 is now known as Patriot Day to commemorate the fallen. I wish it was called, Patriots Never Forget Day. After all, that day lead to an immediate series of events to which thousands more lost their lives to ensure our safety and security here in our home soil.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy