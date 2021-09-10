CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Workers, Students Get Ready To Head Back Next Week

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City municipal workers return to the office full time Monday. This comes as President Biden issued his most aggressive COVID vaccine mandate yet for the country. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

newyork.cbslocal.com

pix11.com

Get your COVID vaccination proof ready, NYC: Key to NYC Pass enforcement set to begin

NEW YORK — Enforcement of the city’s Key to NYC vaccine requirement for all workers and patrons of New York businesses will begin Monday. Mayor Bill de Blasio said civilian inspectors from 13 city agencies will help enforce the law, which requires proof of vaccination at restaurants, clubs and bars, fitness centers, gyms, pools, movie theaters, concert venues, museums and aquariums, sports arenas and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecity.nyc

COVID Complicates Back-to-School Lunch Plans for NYC Students

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering public education. Sign up for their newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters. Bronx mom Grisel Cardona is hopeful that her daughter’s fourth-grade class will be able to eat on the playground this year as often as possible, even if it means sitting picnic-style on the ground.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC students get free hair cuts, school supplies at NYPD HQ

MANHATTAN, N.Y. – We’re getting closer to the first day of school and the NYPD is making sure that hundreds of New York City students are prepared. At least 500 children were at NYPD Headquarters on Thursday getting free hair cuts and school supplies and getting to play at the department’s video game truck. Chief Jeffrey Maddrey of the Community Affairs Bureau says it’s giving the children a confidence boost.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘Now that my unemployment is up I’m ready to come back’: End of $300 boost may help NYC eateries

Restaurateurs are hopeful that the end of enhanced COVID-19 unemployment benefits on Monday will push New Yorkers to get back to work. New York City restaurant owners getting burned by a shortage of workers during the pandemic told The Post they anticipate that people will start re-applying for open positions now that they can no longer reap the weekly $300 boost from the federal government.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC students heading back to school got form letters instead of MetroCards to ride transit

Julie Lam, 16, had to crawl under a turnstile to catch the subway on her second day of school this week. Lam relies on a school-issued MetroCard to commute to and from Manhattan’s Baruch College Campus High School. But, on the first day of classes, instead of a pre-loaded card to ride city transit, an advisor at her school handed Lam a note signed by the Office of Pupil Transportation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC Officials Say Public Schools Ready To Safely Reopen Next Week

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the start of school just six days away, the New York City officials say public school buildings are ready to welcome students and staff back safely. Mayor Bill de Blasio, Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter and Chief Schools Operation Officer Kevin Moran spoke about the back-to-school plan Wednesday. “A team of facilities experts are laser focused at ensuring our schools open with the gold standard of health and safety measures on Monday,” Porter said. WATCH: Mayor De Blasio’s Daily Briefing On Back To School & More  “We’re ready for opening and we have a plan for this fall for each...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
John Dias
cityrealty.com

As NYC students head back to school, see the top 10 school-to-residential conversions

On Monday, September 13, classes are set to begin in New York's public schools with students returning to campus after a year of remote learning. In addition to such safety measures as mask requirements, health forms, new air purifiers, enhanced cleaning protocols, and a supply of PPE, the city is requiring all adults working in the school system to be vaccinated. While there is no student vaccine mandate, Mayor de Blasio noted that 65 percent of 12 to 17-year-olds in New York City have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

What’s next for NYC: Is New York ready for climate change?

After last week’s deadly flooding, President Biden toured parts of Queens, meeting with homeowners who are still recovering from the storm. Biden, along with Governor Hochul and Mayor de Blasio, reiterated the urgent need to act on climate change and prepare for the next extreme weather event, especially in vulnerable communities. Eric Goldstein, the New York City environmental director for the Natural Resources Defense Council, joined Errol to talk about what the city should be doing to make the five boroughs more resilient, including upgrading the aging infrastructure like its sewer system. He also talked about efforts to reduce building emissions and the importance of divesting from fossil fuels. And he analyzed Hochul’s new law requiring most vehicles sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Minnesota

As Students Head Back To Class, Schools Juggle Catching Up And Fighting COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week will mark the first day of school for many Minnesota kids. Educators face the daunting task of trying to overcome the learning losses of the past two school years, and of course keeping kids and staff safe from COVID. A few districts around the state have already started classes and for some dealing with COVID has been tough. Albert Lea wrapped up its second week of school and there are already 66 positive COVID cases in the district, up from 36 the week before. Exposure has caused 290 kids to quarantine. In the metro, St Paul Public Schools,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Spotlight News

South Colonie students head back to school today, North Colonie tomorrow

COLONIE — Students in the town’s two public school districts will return to classes today and tomorrow and it will be with some semblance of normalcy outside of the mandatory mask requirements, social distancing, heightened sanitization protocols, better ventilation including open windows and doors, surveillance testing of a sample of students and weekly testing for […]
COLONIE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Taking precautions as students head back to the classroom

It’s a big day for many families across the region: the first day of school. For the second fall in a row, the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the classroom. This year, nearly every student is returning to the classroom full time, so there are some precautions. North Syracuse Central School...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
HuffingtonPost

Photos Show The Chaos, Heartbreak Of 9/11 Attacks

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, two hijacked commercial planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City. Thousands of people died, and the attack helped catapult the United States into its longest war. Twenty years later, the country is still reflecting on the chaos and heartbreak of that day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

