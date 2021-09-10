NYC Workers, Students Get Ready To Head Back Next Week

After last week’s deadly flooding, President Biden toured parts of Queens, meeting with homeowners who are still recovering from the storm. Biden, along with Governor Hochul and Mayor de Blasio, reiterated the urgent need to act on climate change and prepare for the next extreme weather event, especially in vulnerable communities. Eric Goldstein, the New York City environmental director for the Natural Resources Defense Council, joined Errol to talk about what the city should be doing to make the five boroughs more resilient, including upgrading the aging infrastructure like its sewer system. He also talked about efforts to reduce building emissions and the importance of divesting from fossil fuels. And he analyzed Hochul’s new law requiring most vehicles sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO