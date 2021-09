(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp has appointed a new global general counsel as part of a broader slate of leadership changes announced on Friday. Lauren Mogensen, most recently head of global compliance and operational risk at the bank, will take over the top legal role from David Leitch at the end of this year. Leitch, a onetime partner at Hogan & Hartson (now Hogan Lovells) and former deputy counsel to President George W. Bush, was recruited to Bank of America six years ago from Ford Motor Co. He is retiring next year, the bank said.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO