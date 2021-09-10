Impeachment or Court-Martialed?

The good news for sloppy Joe Biden is that fewer people are demanding his impeachment. The bad news for him is that more and more every day are demanding he be court-martialed and tried for treason. Every politician no matter what side of the aisle helping push the lefts treasonous as hatred for our country should be court-martialed. Those found guilty should be given two choices, rope or firing squad. There are more of the red, white, and blues most of us love being taken down everyday. They are being replaced with black ones. The confederates back in the Civil War would sometimes run up a...