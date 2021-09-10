CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Impeachment or Court-Martialed?

By Sheldon Larson
roseautimes.com
 9 days ago

The good news for sloppy Joe Biden is that fewer people are demanding his impeachment. The bad news for him is that more and more every day are demanding he be court-martialed and tried for treason. Every politician no matter what side of the aisle helping push the lefts treasonous as hatred for our country should be court-martialed. Those found guilty should be given two choices, rope or firing squad. There are more of the red, white, and blues most of us love being taken down everyday. They are being replaced with black ones. The confederates back in the Civil War would sometimes run up a...

www.roseautimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

Judge Jeanine: ‘Liar-in-Chief’ Biden and the ‘Lying Fools’ in Administration ‘Are the Real Threat to America’ And Should All Resign or Be Fired Over Afghanistan

Judge Jeanine Pirro excoriated the “lying fools” in President Joe Biden’s administration over their handling of Afghanistan, calling the president and key senior officials “the real threat to America” and demanding that they all resign or be fired. Pirro began her show Saturday by criticizing the White House over the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls to shut down the government in wild Steve Bannon interview

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the US government to be shut down, in bizarre comments made during an interview with Steve Bannon.The former political strategist to Donald Trump asked Ms Greene about the Democrat’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill during an interview for his War Room podcast on Thursday.Mr Bannon asked whether House Republicans had a plan to stop Democrats from passing the bill in the forthcoming weeks, to which Ms Greene replied that she hadn’t heard of any such plan yet. She then continued: "But I’ll tell you what I have to say, Steve: Shut...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

Rep. James Clyburn Says He Pushed Biden About Nominating A Black Woman For The Supreme Court Before Giving Endorsement

U.S. Representative James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said he pressed President Joe Biden about nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court before he gave his endorsement. Clyburn confirmed reports that he pressed Biden in advance of the Democratic Primary debate last February on Bloomberg TV’s Balance of Power. At the end of the debate, Biden expressed his desire to name the High Court’s first Black female justice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Court Martialed
AFP

US Congress back for frantic autumn with Biden agenda at stake

US lawmakers will dive into the busiest legislative period in years in the coming week, with President Joe Biden counting on a united front from Democrats to pass make-or-break spending bills that he hopes will improve his sagging approval ratings. Facing stinging criticism over the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan and a stubbornly elevated pandemic death toll, Biden is banking on going into next year's midterm elections with historic economic reforms under his belt. Avoiding a government shutdown is also at the top of the agenda, alongside dodging a catastrophic credit default, which may be the largest of the looming deadlines.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

Biden dials top Democrats as shutdown countdown begins

Democrats are taking their first concrete steps to avert a government shutdown in two weeks, even as they struggle to wrangle a master plan for handling multiple fiscal cliffs ahead. President Joe Biden held a joint call with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Yellowhammer News

Cavanaugh on Biden vaccine mandate: ‘A desperate move to steal freedom from the American people’

Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC) President Twinkle Cavanaugh lit into President Joe Biden over his administration’s decision to mandate that the nation’s businesses require their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Cavanaugh gave a fiery speech at Tuesday’s meeting of the PSC, comparing Biden’s action with other restrictive measures his...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy