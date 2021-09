Novak Djokovic has convinced in his first two outings at the US Open 2021, the tournament that could allow him to write an indelible page of history. The number 1 in the world easily folded Holger Rune and Tallon Griekspoor, although it will be necessary to wait for more convincing tests to better understand the actual form of the 34-year-old Serbian.

TENNIS ・ 14 DAYS AGO