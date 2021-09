It would be fun to know what most of our esteemed politicians were really like when they were six or seven years old. Little terrorist wannabes would be a good first guess. Most were undoubtably very accomplished liars by that age. Some have brought lying to the level of being an artform. That old idiom of “if their lips are moving, they are lying” comes to mind. Now Congress has passed a bill to make themselves exempt from the vaccine mandate. Good for thee but not for me. Do as we say not as we do. Some believe the vaccine will save them. Please get both jabs. Some believe masks will...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO