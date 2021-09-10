CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bonneville County, ID

Police investigate shopping thefts

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bc8sf_0bsFW2fQ00

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - During the past few weeks, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Ammon Division have taken several calls of theft and use of Financial Transaction Cards that took place at various retail locations.

Through investigation, deputies discovered varying methods by groups of suspects who follow customers through a store looking for opportunity to take a wallet or purse from a shopping cart when the customer isn’t looking.

The suspects are then passing credit and debit cards to others who are waiting or other suspects outside, who then immediately take those cards and use them at stores and gas stations for as much as they can before discarding them.

Deputies have been comparing this type of theft to others locally and surrounding areas, finding that most of the time suspects are not from this area, difficult to identify and quickly leave the area after several uses of a stolen financial transaction card.

Like traveling groups of retail theft suspects, these groups primarily target customers in stores and wait for the opportunity to take a purse or wallet from a shopping cart when someone’s back is turned.

The victims don’t discover the theft until they go to pay for their own items, and by then, suspects have left the area.

This type of criminal activity is likely to increase as we approach the holiday season. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies remind everyone to pay close attention to items and valuables in your cart while shopping as well as valuables left in vehicles in parking lots. If you see suspicious activity, report it immediately to store personnel and/or Law Enforcement. Deputies recommend being a good witness to criminal activity by taking pictures or video to provide to Law Enforcement and never risk your own safety by confronting a suspect with unknown intentions.

As always, criminal activity and tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 208-522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org , or by using the P3tips App on your mobile device which is available to download in the Apple or Google Play store.

The post Police investigate shopping thefts appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Police continue Downard Funeral Home investigation

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Detectives are continuing to work with the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses to identify cremated remains from Downard Funeral Home and Crematory and locate the next of kin. The majority of the cremated remains that have been identified by officers have been returned to...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Police: Missing Florida woman and slain couple unrelated

A Utah county sheriff said Friday detectives have determined there is no connection between the disappearance of a Florida woman who went missing during a cross-country trip with her boyfriend and a still-unsolved slaying of two women who were fatally shot. The post Police: Missing Florida woman and slain couple unrelated appeared first on Local News 8.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonneville County, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
City
Ammon, ID
County
Bonneville County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
KIFI Local News 8

FBI confirms ongoing ground search in Grand Teton National Park for missing woman

The Denver field office of the FBI has confirmed they, along with the National Park Service, Teton County Sheriff's Office & Jackson Police Department are currently conducting ground surveys in areas of Grand Teton National Park that are "relevant to the investigation" in Gabrielle Petito's disappearance. The post FBI confirms ongoing ground search in Grand Teton National Park for missing woman appeared first on Local News 8.
MOOSE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping#Thefts#Debit Cards#Police#The Ammon Division#Apple#Google Play#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

Fiance missing as search for Florida woman continues

NORTH PORT, Florida - (KIFI & CNN) The FBI says they are searching for Brian Laundrie. It comes after Police in North Port said Friday evening they were speaking with family members of Laundrie, the fiancé of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who was reported missing by her family nearly a week ago. "North Port Police are currently speaking The post Fiance missing as search for Florida woman continues appeared first on Local News 8.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy