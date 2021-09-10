CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Breaks Silence Over Ellen DeGeneres Comparisons

By Anna Rumer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Clarkson has no intention of replacing Ellen DeGeneres as the queen of daytime television as The Kelly Clarkson Show moves into The Ellen DeGeneres Show's timeslot when it ends next spring. In a new interview with The New York Times, the singer addressed the comparison after NBCUniversal's scheduling update in May.

