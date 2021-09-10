CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quality ETFs to the Rescue Amid Rising Market Concerns

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States is again facing a tough time curbing the coronavirus outbreak. Wall Street has also been mostly disappointing in the holiday-shortened week as all the three major indices might end the week in losses. Declining for the fourth consecutive day, the S&P 500 lost about 0.5% on Sep 9. Notably, the dual factors of rising COVID-19 cases and uncertainty surrounding the Fed’s stimulus tapering decisions are making investors increasingly cautious.

Zacks.com

Invest in These Hedge Volatility ETFs to Protect Your Portfolio

Wall Street is currently playing a tug-of-war between bulls and bears. The wider spread of COVID-19 vaccines, a greater vaccination push, improving economic growth, an expanded stimulus and the resumption of corporate earnings growth have been powering the bulls. The latest batch of data also painted an upbeat picture of U.S. consumers.
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

August Retail Sales Shine: ETFs & Stocks to Win

U.S. retail sales gained 0.7% sequentially in August 2021, following an upwardly revised 1.8% drop-off in July and breezing past market expectations of a 0.8% decline, as demand for goods remained strong despite the del ta variant of Covid-19 surge. Back-to-school shopping and child tax credit payments from the government are deemed to be the drivers, per Reuters.
RETAIL
Zacks.com

4 Best Performing Fidelity Mutual Funds for The Rest of 2021

Fidelity boasts huge mutual fund assets under management and a wide variety of funds, covering a huge spectrum of sectors. Fidelity Investments is one of the largest and oldest mutual fund companies in the world. It provides investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products to its clients.
MARKETS
CNN

The stock market is afraid again. Here's what that means for your investments

New York (CNN Business) — It's been a wobbly week on Wall Street and CNN Business' Fear and Greed Index is flashing "Fear." The stock market is in a weird place. It has fallen in most of the trading sessions this month. The S&P 500 (SPX), which is the broadest measure of the US stock market, only has four higher closes this month, and one of those was more or less flat. Meanwhile, the Fear & Greed Index is sitting at 37, which signals fear.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold price is in 'no man's land' after $40 drop as outlook on U.S. economy shifts

(Kitco News) Gold dropped more than $40 in the aftermath of better-than-expected U.S. retail sales on Thursday. And analysts are now saying that prices are in "no man's land" as U.S. economic outlook shifts ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate announcement. The U.S. retail sales numbers beat expectations in...
RETAIL
Zacks.com

4 Gas Distribution Stocks to Watch Amid Weak Near-Term Prospects

Demand for natural gas in 2021 is likely to drop per the latest report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) but we expect the benefits of natural gas usage to continue to drive stocks in the Zacks Utility Gas Distribution industry. Despite the uncertainty caused by the Delta variant, we expect demand for natural gas to recover as we gradually move toward 2022, with vaccines being systematically administered in the United States and an increase in industrial and commercial activities. These distribution companies offer services to transport natural gas from the region of production to millions of consumers across the United States.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

It doesn't take a boatload of money to build wealth on Wall Street, especially if you own innovative stocks. For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has more than doubled in value. Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Will ETFs Suffer as US Industrial Output Falls in August?

The latest update on U.S. industrial output looks disappointing as the damages from Hurricane Ida and the ongoing health crisis took a toll on the metric. The consistent crunch in raw material supplies and labor as a result of the pandemic has been a serious concern. Per the Fed’s recently-released data, total industrial production rose 0.4% in August against an increase of 0.8% in July.
STOCKS

