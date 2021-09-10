Who Is Carol Corbett in 'Lucifer' Season 6? 8 Facts About Actor Scott Porter

It's a bittersweet day for fans of Lucifer as the final episodes of the series are now streaming on Netflix. Given that the series was originally canceled after just three seasons on Fox, getting an extra three seasons has been phenomenal for fans, as it's given everyone much more time to enjoy Tom Ellis in the role. It all comes to a finish with the conclusion of season 6, and with all ten episodes now streaming on Netflix, you can binge to the very end right now.

