Mendocino County, CA

Mendocino Coast Communities Start Getting Water Deliveries

ksro.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMendocino Coast Communities are now receiving emergency water shipments. Currently, one truck is transporting 5,000 gallons of water twice a day from Ukiah to Fort Bragg. Mendocino County officials are still working on contracting more haulers as they estimate they need to transport closer to 75,000 gallons a day to meet demand. It’s being paid for by the county with $1.5 million from their PG&E wildfire legal settlement funds. Mendocino County is also applying for nearly $4 million in non-competitive grant funds through the Department of Water Resources to offset costs.

