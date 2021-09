Tarrant County Public Health has opened two new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites on Friday. The new testing sites will be at the Resource Connection, located at 1500 Circle Drive - Parking Lot D, in Fort Worth, and at the Northeast Annex, located at 837 Brown Trail, in Bedford. Both sites are run by BioIQ, which aims to help connect people to health testing, according to Connie Cochran.