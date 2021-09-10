CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ellen DeGeneres says show is 'happy place' for final season

ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BKzlh_0bsFHEma00

Ellen DeGeneres has a lot of ground to cover in the 19th and final season of her talk show, which she promises will be a “huge celebration.”

She intends to salute longtime viewers, stroll down memory lane to revisit early appearances by fledgling stars such as Rihanna and Justin Bieber and celebrate the show's achievements.

“This is going to be a ‘thank you’ to everybody, because the show doesn't happen without the support of fans,” DeGeneres said during a production break on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which returns Monday.

Also to be spotlighted: The show's philanthropy, which included far more than product giveaways.

"We’re going to check in with people that we've helped through the years (and) people that have paid it forward,” DeGeneres said. That includes a Las Vegas educator who opened her own wallet for students in need and whose school was rewarded by the show with a new library and other resources.

“I want people just to really remember what the show has been,” the host said. “It’s been a happy place and it continues to be a happy place. And I hate that it would be remembered in any other way.”

That DeGeneres voices such a concern over the legacy of her greatest career success to date should be surprising for the host-comedian whose motto is “be kind.” But it's inevitable given allegations last year that the show was a toxic workplace.

Three of its producers exited amid claims of an environment that harbored misbehavior, including sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks. DeGeneres, who made an on-air apology for “things that shouldn't have happened,” also defended herself as being the same genuine person — if an imperfect one — on- and off-camera.

In a recent phone interview, she said she was reluctant to address the situation further, and that it had been dealt with by the Warner Bros. studio.

DeGeneres faced blowback before. In 1997, six years before the talk show's 2003 launch, she and the character she played on her sitcom, “Ellen,” had come out as gay. Amid falling ratings and criticism, it was canceled by ABC in 1998.

The project that revived her career was considered an uncertain bet, said syndication-market analyst Bill Carroll.

“There are two things she had to deal with," he said. One was Oprah Winfrey's status as the queen of daytime talk, the other was a painful truth: Compared to today, more Americans in that period were unaccepting of or hostile toward LGBTQ individuals, on the air or off.

“But she won over the audience and she won over the industry," Carroll said. He credits her relatable comedy and a well-produced format that included putting DeGeneres among her studio guests — often dancing alongside them — for helping viewers to embrace her as “just this fun person.”

DeGeneres has spoken freely and publicly about her life, including her marriage to actor Portia de Rossi. Honors have come her way, including multiple Emmys and the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2015.

She credits her work ethic and remaining true to “exactly who I am” with helping her overcome the backlash that followed her decision to come out. DeGeneres leaned on those pillars again when she and the show came under fire last year.

“If you just stay the course, and if you know who you are, then things are going to turn out, things are going to be OK,” she said. “I can't really control what other people think or what other people say. And what I really can’t control is things that aren’t vetted and that are just said and thrown around. And that hurt.

“But I don’t think I’d be where I am today. I don’t think I’d be as successful as I am if those things were true,” she said.

She had celebrity defenders when the allegations emerged last year, including Katy Perry and Kevin Hart, and some observers labeled the criticism of DeGeneres as sexist.

Viewership for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” dropped substantially in the 2020- 2021 season compared to the previous one, from 2.6 million to 1.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen. That's common for an aging show, Carroll said, and also reflects changing television and, to some extent, the workplace issues.

Her final episodes, likely to be loaded with stars and non-celebrities who became familiar to viewers, should allow the show to end on a higher ratings note.

The decision to end just shy of 20 years was hers, DeGeneres said, although the studio urged her to keep going, and others nitpicked her willingness to conclude on an uneven tally.

“I think 19 is a great number. One is the beginning and nine is the ending,” she said, employing the sort of whimsical line she tosses off easily.

And what's after that for DeGeneres? Her plate is already full, with production deals that include NBC’s “Family Game Fight!” and HBO Max’s “Ellen’s Next Great Designer.”

“I just want to fall down and breathe for a little while, without having something to do every single day,” DeGeneres said. But she's already mulling a return to her comedy and acting roots and sought a consult with Winfrey on the talk-show afterlife.

“I talked to Oprah, for sure. She gets it more than anybody on what this is like to do every single day. And her advice to me is to not make any decisions at all for a little while, just take a break and really think about the next move.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kim Kardashian corrects Ellen DeGeneres after she assumes two-year-old son Psalm’s gold chain is ‘fake’

Kim Kardashian has amused fans by correcting Ellen DeGeneres after the talk-show host assumed a gold chain worn by the reality star’s two-year-old son Psalm West was “fake”.On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat down for an interview with DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, during which they discussed the Skims founder’s four children, who she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, and how they are “so different”.When the conversation turned to Kardashian’s youngest child, Psalm, DeGeneres identified him as the one who was pictured on the reality star’s Instagram wearing a thick gold chain around his...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Breaks Silence Over Ellen DeGeneres Comparisons

Kelly Clarkson has no intention of replacing Ellen DeGeneres as the queen of daytime television as The Kelly Clarkson Show moves into The Ellen DeGeneres Show's timeslot when it ends next spring. In a new interview with The New York Times, the singer addressed the comparison after NBCUniversal's scheduling update in May.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Jennifer Aniston Wound Up In Tears During Appearance on Ellen's Final Season

"What the hell? This is not supposed to be emotional. Not yet. it's not even over," Jennifer said wiping her eyes. I'm not crying, you're crying. Jennifer Aniston couldn't contain her emotions as she helped her buddy Ellen DeGeneres kick off the final season of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in a sneak peak at Monday's show.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Rihanna
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Ellen Degeneres
WTVR CBS 6

Farewell season of 'Ellen' starts Monday

Season 19 of Ellen, which airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WTVR CBS 6, will kick off with longtime friends of the show, Jennifer Aniston, who will be making her 23rd appearance, and fellow talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who will be making his 20th appearance.
TV SHOWS
TODAY.com

Watch Jennifer Aniston get emotional in sneak peek of final 'Ellen' season

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is starting its final season and one the show's favorite guests, Jennifer Aniston, couldn't help but feel emotional about it coming to an end. In a preview clip for the premiere week of Ellen's final season, Aniston teared up as she walked out onstage in front of the live studio audience. The "Morning Show" star gave Ellen a big hug and then accepted a tissue from her friend.
TV & VIDEOS
centralrecorder.com

Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Jealous Of Ellen And Jennifer Aniston Threatening To Leave?

Ellen DeGeneres Portia de Rossi The couple began dating in 2004. They were married in 2008 Since then, gossip has swirled about jealousy or divorce. There were rumors for a time about jealousy and divorce. Jennifer Aniston is getting in between them. Is de Rossi really worried about her wife’s relationship with the Friends Are you a star? Here’s what we found in our investigation.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Ellen#Warner Bros#Americans#Lgbtq#The Kennedy Center#Nbc
Primetimer

Y: The Last Man Debuts, The Daily Show Revamped, and Ellen Gets Animated

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is set to begin a new era tonight. While Comedy Central has been cryptic about what exactly will be different when the show returns with its first new episodes after nearly three months off, Noah himself said last week that he'll be "trying new things," no doubt influenced by the 15 months he spent hosting the show from his New York City apartment.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
buzzfeednews.com

Kim Kardashian Defended Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s PDA After Ellen DeGeneres Joked That They “Can’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other"

Kim Kardashian has revealed her thoughts on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship and their reputable PDA. In a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kim opened up about how new relationships — like Kourtney and Travis’ — have been able to “blossom” since she and her sisters have had time off from filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars pro reacts to not being asked back for season 30

Now-former Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe has spoken out after to not being asked back for season 30 of the show, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing. The news was announced on Thursday (September 2), with Keo seemingly hinting he'd have liked to return. "While it's disappointing...
TV SHOWS
ABC News

ABC News

399K+
Followers
101K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy