Park District To Install Some Life Rings On Lakefront, But Safety Advocates Say Pilot Program Falls Short

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 8 days ago

By Marissa Parra and Mary Chappell

Chicago (CBS) — A family’s fight to get life rings along the city’s lakefront gets a result, but not the one they wanted.

A yellow life ring now stands alone at the end of Pratt Pier in the Rogers Park neighborhood, marking the beginning of the city’s new life ring pilot program.

On Friday, the Chicago Park District unveiled steps towards ramping up water safety along Lake Michigan. In addition to more signage and an education campaign, the district pledged to bring life rings to manned beaches – meaning those with lifeguards – as well as Pratt Pier before the 2022 beach season.

The Chicago Park District installed a life ring at Pratt Pier on Sept. 10, 2021, as part of a new pilot program. (Credit: CBS)

The program will aim to help mitigate the risks of water-related drownings and accidents, according to a press release from the Chicago Park District. Officials said the number of rings installed at each will depend on the size and configuration of the beach and the safety devices will be used in conjunction with an alarm system that will trigger alarms on a smartphone app used by lifeguards and security personnel.

It’s a change in tune for the Chicago Park District. For years, the district stood firm on their stance that bringing life rings to “no swim” zones like Pratt Pier would encourage swimming in dangerous areas, inviting criticism from water safety advocates.

But the small steps towards change Friday bring little comfort to those same advocates, like Dave Benjamin from Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

“’Swim sanctioned beaches’ is a code word for lifeguard beaches. The majority of the drowning incidents we’re having are not at the lifeguarded beaches. They’re along the Lakefront Trail, as well as the piers,” Benjamin said in a zoom interview with CBS 2’s Marissa Parra. “This pilot program will do absolutely nothing to address the problem that we’re having.”

Benjamin has long documented the dangers of the Great Lakes. One by one, he has documented every drowning in Lake Michigan since 2011, noting details relayed to him by both family and police notes.

“We’ve been advocating for life rings along the Great Lakes for 10 years. People saw Miguel struggling in the currents. They were six feet away from him and they had nothing to throw to him,” Benjamin said. “[This announcement] is an insult and injury to his family, they’re livid, I’m livid.”

Miguel Cisneros is the 19-year-old who drowned at Pratt Pier last month . A strong and healthy Chicagoan who had earned a full ride to Columbia University, his death attracted public outcry and brought sharp focus to the lack of life rings along the lakefront.

As neighbors pitched in to fund and install their own life rings at Pratt Pier, the park district repeatedly took them down, telling Ald. Maria Hadden (49 th ) it was because they “couldn’t vouch” for them and they could become a liability.

On Friday, Chicago Park District CEO Mike Kelly was asked at a press conference if he regretted that move.

“No,” said Kelly. “I don’t regret it. I think I made the right decision then, and I think I’m making the right decision now.”

Shortly before, Kelly shared his condolences to the Cisneros family.

“I will take their words, but it means nothing if it’s not followed by actions,” said Cisneros’ mother, Maria Diaz.

The past few hours – let alone the past few weeks – have been a whirlwind for the mother.

Amid trying to arrange funeral arrangements for her son, she became a loud voice in the fight to bring life rings all along Chicago’s lakefront — and she means all along the lake.

“They’re only agreeing to that pier and beaches where lifeguards are, which isn’t what we asked for,” said Diaz, glancing at photos of her son behind her. “It’s too late for my son to be helped, but I want other people to be helped.”

The park district’s plan also includes increasing “no swimming” signage, and better swimming and water safety education, even broaching the idea of restricting access to parts of the lakefront if need arises.

Kelly made clear on Friday his reluctance to bring life rings to areas where swimming isn’t sanctioned– places like Pratt Pier.

“We’re in the life safety business, and teach-kids-to-swim business,” he said, opposing “anything that gives a semblance of comfort to going in that water where it says do not swim.”

Benjamin recoiled when he heard Kelly’s words.

“In the last 12 months alone, there have been 9 drowning incidents in Chicago along the lake, where life rings could have saved a life,” he said. “These are human lives.”

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15 th ) said he’s moving forward with an order to place Chicago Park District tax increment financing requests on hold until the district agrees to broaden life ring locations beyond manned beaches.

“Families of drowning victims want the entire lakefront protected, not just select locations. I intend to move forward with this order,” Lopez said.

More drastic legal measures aren’t out of the question for Cisneros’ family either.

“We’ll do what needs to be done,” Diaz said. “I will go all the way until I get what Chicagoans deserve, which is safety on the lakefront.”

Comments / 1

 

CBS Chicago

Deer On The Loose In Englewood Area, Fire Department Says

CHICAGO (CBS) — A deer was spotted running on the streets in the Englewood area Wednesday afternoon, the Fire Department reported. The CFD reported just before 2:30 p.m. that the deer had last been seen heading south near 67th and Wood streets in West Englewood. The animal has been getting lots of attention, but there has been no human contact, the CFD reported. “Beware of Bambi!” the Fire Department tweeted. FYI there is a deer running on the streets in the Englewood area.. lots of attention but no human contact. Last seen near 67th and Wood southbound. Beware of Bambi! — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 15, 2021
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Some Neighbors Up In Arms About Plans For Massive Warehouse For Mystery Company In Geneva

GENEVA, Ill. (CBS) — A mysterious unnamed company wants to open a massive warehouse in west suburban Geneva. As CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reported, developers hope to break ground within weeks. But a group of concerned citizens says, not so fast. It’s not every day a cornfield gets this much attention. “I am completely against it,” said neighbor Sara Rieck. “I’m actually very much in favor of the project,” said civil engineer Jason Cebulski. “It’s not going to be a benefit to this community,” said neighbor Michelle Rathman. But it’s not the crops sparking debate. It’s their proposed replacement – a 278,000 square-foot distribution center complete...
GENEVA, IL
CBS Chicago

School Bus Driver Shortage Has Kids Getting To School Late; Companies Point To COVID Vaccine Requirements

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bus drivers are doubling and tripling their routes, and kids are getting to school an hour late – that is the reality caused by a bus driver shortage that’s showing no signs of letting up. As CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reported, companies are stretched thin – and some worry their jobs could soon get even harder. Monika Flakes starts her school bus with a goal – to get the kids to school and home and on time. But as she explained after her morning routes, reaching that goal isn’t easy. “It’s been very hectic this year,” she said. “Sometimes I just...
CBS Chicago

Multiple People Hit With Paintballs Along Division Street In Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several people were hit with paint balls Tuesday evening as they stood on the sidewalk on Division Street in Wicker Park. The paint balls were fired from a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle. They struck people on Division Street between Wood Street and Wolcott Avenue, and also between Damen and Hoyne avenues. During the fall of both last year and the year before, there were numerous complaints about paintball attacks are happening all across the city. Last fall, Chris Trani had a scar on his face as he talked with CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The injuries were left behind after a group...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Riot Fest Going Ahead With COVID Vaccine Or Negative Test Requirement; Vaccines Made Available To All On Site

CHICAGO (CBS) — There are signs that things are getting back to normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic – at least in some respects. More festivals are moving forward – albeit with asterisks. Last year, Riot Fest announced it was, “moving… to September 17-19, 2021.” Those are dates we can now call Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – and there is also a preview party on Thursday. But as CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported, those who come to Riot Fest in Douglass Park must either present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of entering. Meanwhile, people who want to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Amid Spread Of Delta Variant, Conventions Rise To Challenge Of Holding Conferences At McCormick Place With Mitigations

CHICAGO (CBS) — What a difference two months make. In mid-July, conventions and big events like the Chicago Auto Show returned to McCormick Place. We saw big crowds and few masks, and didn’t think much of it. But just afterward, the Delta variant of the coronavirus spread, and the world took a U-turn back to strict COVID protocols. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas took us back inside McCormick Place to see how a convention can be held despite a spike in cases. The best brains and greatest gadgets in 3D printing all recently gathered at McCormick Place. But one of the most popular at the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Neighbors Worry, And One Is Thinking Of Moving, After Gang Activity And Shootings In Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fight is under way to get a handle on an out-of-control and growing gang problem in the Northwest Side’s Irving Park neighborhood. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, neighbors are demanding more action from officers – particularly after another shooting less than 24 hours ago. What more can be done? That is the question neighbors posed to officers in the Albany Park (17th) Police District on Wednesday evening. It came after a series of shootings in their Irving Park community – with the most recent having happened overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. With fear on frustration on their mind, the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot Taps San Antonio Schools Superintendent Pedro Martinez As New CPS Chief Executive

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot has chosen San Antonio schools superintendent Pedro Martinez as the next Chicago Public Schools chief executive officer, appointing the first Latino to run the city’s school district. Martinez, an immigrant from Mexico who grew up in Pilsen, and graduate of Benito Juarez High School, said he was excited to return back home to his “dream job.” He plans to start his position at CEO during the last week of September. Martinez served as chief financial officer for CPS from 2003 to 2009 under former CEO Arne Duncan. He’s run the San Antonio school district for the...
CHICAGO, IL
