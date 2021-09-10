'Law & Order: SVU' and 'Organized Crime' Tease Intense Season Premieres With New Promo
Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime are coming back this month, and the shows are teasing an intense crossover premiere with a brand new promo. Both series are returning on Thursday, Sept. 23, and the new teaser indicates that Mariska Hargitay's Captain Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni's Detective Elliot Stabler are joining forces once again. In the clip, Stabler notes how the crime in New York City has changed, to which Benson says that this "is why we keep fighting," with Stabler interjecting that they must continue doing it "together."popculture.com
