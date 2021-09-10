Exercise Extreme Mindfulness with These Calming Zen Rock Garden Videos

Whether your book club is decades old or just a gleam in your eye, the Nederland Community Library can assist your endeavor, from books, to advice, to meeting space. Thinking about starting a book club? There are myriad reasons to start a book club, not the least of which is to build new friendships, create a positive social opportunity and exchange interesting ideas. The cliche of “book clubs are just an excuse to drink wine and dish the dirt” is just that, a cliche, and not a very helpful one. I suppose that does happen in some places, but I suspect that is mostly a trope of various Netflix series.

NEDERLAND, CO