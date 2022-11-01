ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roblox promo codes 2022 list with all the latest working codes

By Iain Wilson
 2 days ago

Roblox promo codes are rare but when they do arrive they let you claim exclusive cosmetic items that aren't otherwise usually obtainable. There's nothing better than showing off a new outfit that your mates didn't know existed, after all.

It's been a minute since there were actually any Roblox promo codes, but you're in for a treat because there's one for a Too Cool Fire Fox hat from Amazon that is actually pretty cool.

To begin with there will only be a select few players who have access to these codes to keep them exclusive, but we want you to have as many cool rewards as possible. For that reason we've compiled this list of all the currently working Roblox promo codes, along with an explanation of how to claim Roblox Prime Gaming codes and the lowdown whether there really are Roblox promo codes for free Robux or not.

Anime Fighting Simulator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1go73U_0bsEQjGt00

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation / BlockZone)

We have Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes you can redeem for Yen and Chikara shards.

You can also search the Roblox Avatar Shop for free items , where you'll find loads of cool gear, accessories, emotes, and more to claim without having to spend any money. There was also the Roblox Monkey Safari Hat that a lot of players were talking about at the time, but unfortunately, that was only available until the end of September 2021 so is now unobtainable.

Roblox promo codes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iChLJ_0bsEQjGt00

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation)

Claiming any of these free items with Roblox promo codes is easy – just head to the official Redeem Roblox Codes page, log in if you haven't already, then copy or type the code into the box and hit the big Redeem button.

  • FREEAMAZONFOX2022 = Too Cool Fire Fox hat (new!)
  • SPIDERCOLA = Spider Cola shoulder accessory
  • TWEETROBLOX = The Bird Says shoulder accessory

    Expired Roblox Promo codes:
  • 100MILSEGUIDORES = Celebratory Backpack back accessory
  • AMAZONFRIEND2021 = Snow Friend shoulder accessory
  • CARREFOURHOED2021 = Pizza Hat
  • ECONOMYEVENT2021 = Economy Team Cap hat
  • KROGERDAYS2021 = Golf Shades
  • MERCADOLIBREFEDORA2021 = White Flamingo Fedora hat
  • ROBLOXEDU2021 = Dev Deck back accessory
  • ROSSMANNCROWN2021 = Crown of Electrifying Guitars hat
  • SMYTHSCAT2021 = King Tab hat
  • TARGETMINTHAT2021 = Peppermint Hat
  • WALMARTMEXEARS2021 = Steel Rabbit Ears hat

Roblox promo codes are often only valid for a short length of time, so if you get an error message when you try to redeem any of them then unfortunately that code has already expired. Many of the previously working 2021 codes have now been retired, so check back regularly and if you see any new codes arriving then make sure you try them as soon as possible.

Roblox Blox Fruits codes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgRCw_0bsEQjGt00

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation / Gamer Robot Inc)

Use these Roblox Blox Fruits codes for cash and XP boosts.

There are also Roblox promo codes you can redeem within specific games, in order to receive free items that are linked to them. These require slightly more work as you actually have to visit an area within each game to type in the codes, but it's worth it if you want to top up your inventory with some fresh gear...

Island of Move Roblox promo codes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gekR2_0bsEQjGt00

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation)

Island of Move - walk forward and interact with the PLAY IT! prompt, then choose REDEEM CODE and type in the following codes:

  • DIY = Kinetic Staff back accessory
  • GetMoving = Speedy Shades
  • SettingTheStage = Build It Backpack
  • StrikeAPose = Hustle Hat
  • VictoryLap = Cardio Cans hat
  • WorldAlive = Crystalline Companion shoulder accessory

Mansion of Wonder Roblox promo codes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J629R_0bsEQjGt00

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation)

Mansion of Wonder - walk forward and interact with the Swag Booth prompt, then choose Redeem Code and enter the following codes:

  • Boardwalk = Ring of Flames waist accessory
  • FXArtist = Artist Backpack
  • Glimmer = Head Slime hat
  • ParticleWizard = Tome of the Magus shoulder accessory
  • ThingsGoBoom = Ghastly Aura waist accessory

Roblox Prime Gaming codes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IqKvT_0bsEQjGt00

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation)

If you have a Prime Gaming membership, then you can currently claim a number of unique avatar accessories by visiting the Prime Gaming Roblox loot page. At the time of writing the Doggy Backpack - Mining Simulator 2 is available, and although the previous Cyberpunk Wolf Hat, Futuristic Mech Sled, Hovering UFO, Mardi Gras Steampunk Mask, Virtual Nomad Bundle, and Void Sheep Shoulder Pet items have all expired, there are still two more accessories to be revealed. Once you claim an item through the Prime Gaming page, you'll receive a unique Roblox promo code to redeem following the same method as those above.

Are there Roblox promo codes for free Robux?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agh4Q_0bsEQjGt00

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation)

If you're looking for Roblox promo codes to get free Robux then we're afraid you're out of luck, as this premium in-game currency isn't given away for nothing. In fact, if you see any websites offering you free Robux then you should stay clear of them and never give them any of your personal details, as they are almost certainly scams to steal your information. If you need to stock up on some Robux then make sure you check out what Roblox gift card offers are currently available, as you might at least be able to save yourself a bit of money.

Looking for more codes to use? Then check out these Roblox music codes , or alternatively find out how you can set or change your Roblox Display Name .

