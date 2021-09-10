Samsung Galaxy One UI 4.0 beta release date delay with Android 12 update guarantees

If you’re using a Samsung Galaxy S21 right now, you might be champing at the bit waiting for your One UI 4.0 Beta update. That update might never actually arrive, as it turns out. September 10th was previously suggested as the key date for updates to begin. Instead, we might just have to wait until the full regular release appears for the masses.

The Samsung One UI 4.0 release with Android 12 is expected to be released for a wide variety of devices by the end of the year 2021. If you’re looking for major changes to the way your smartphone looks and acts, this might be the refresh you’ve been waiting for. While we might not see the Beta release schedule hit the way it has in the past, we do have a list of devices that are expected to get the full update this Fall.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S10 or newer, Samsung’s update policy dictates that you should get your update to Android 12 with One UI 4.0 at some point. There’s a better chance that newer devices will have access to this software first, working back to the Galaxy S10 either in late 2021 or early 2022. This will be the last major software update for the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 5G.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Note 20, or Note 20 Ultra, you’ll almost certainly get the update to Android 12 with One UI 4.0. This will be the last guaranteed update for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+.

Galaxy Tab Active 3, A7 Lite, A 8.4, S6, and newer Galaxy Tab tablets will get this update, too. This is the last Android OS update guaranteed for the Galaxy Tab Active 3, Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Tab A 8.4, and Galaxy Tab S6.

Galaxy F02s and Galaxy F41 should get this update, and it’ll be the last Android OS update guaranteed by Samsung. That means F62, F12, F22, and Galaxy Xcover devices will also get this update. Similarly, Galaxy M31s, M51, M31 Prime Edition, M21s, M21, M02, M02s and newer M devices will get an update to Android 12 with One UI 4.0 in the future.

This will be the last guaranteed update to the Android OS for a variety of Galaxy A devices. This includes the Galaxy A12, A21s, A21, A41, A31, A11, A01, and A90 5G. All newer Galaxy A devices will also likely get the One UI 4.0 software package soon.

This will be the last Android OS update for the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, believe it or not. All Galaxy Z devices (Flip and Fold) will also get this update to Android 12 with One UI 4.0 in the very near future.