CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy One UI 4.0 beta release date delay with Android 12 update guarantees

By Chris Burns
SlashGear
SlashGear
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CpCv9_0bsEQiOA00

If you’re using a Samsung Galaxy S21 right now, you might be champing at the bit waiting for your One UI 4.0 Beta update. That update might never actually arrive, as it turns out. September 10th was previously suggested as the key date for updates to begin. Instead, we might just have to wait until the full regular release appears for the masses.

The Samsung One UI 4.0 release with Android 12 is expected to be released for a wide variety of devices by the end of the year 2021. If you’re looking for major changes to the way your smartphone looks and acts, this might be the refresh you’ve been waiting for. While we might not see the Beta release schedule hit the way it has in the past, we do have a list of devices that are expected to get the full update this Fall.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S10 or newer, Samsung’s update policy dictates that you should get your update to Android 12 with One UI 4.0 at some point. There’s a better chance that newer devices will have access to this software first, working back to the Galaxy S10 either in late 2021 or early 2022. This will be the last major software update for the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 5G.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Note 20, or Note 20 Ultra, you’ll almost certainly get the update to Android 12 with One UI 4.0. This will be the last guaranteed update for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+.

Galaxy Tab Active 3, A7 Lite, A 8.4, S6, and newer Galaxy Tab tablets will get this update, too. This is the last Android OS update guaranteed for the Galaxy Tab Active 3, Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Tab A 8.4, and Galaxy Tab S6.

Galaxy F02s and Galaxy F41 should get this update, and it’ll be the last Android OS update guaranteed by Samsung. That means F62, F12, F22, and Galaxy Xcover devices will also get this update. Similarly, Galaxy M31s, M51, M31 Prime Edition, M21s, M21, M02, M02s and newer M devices will get an update to Android 12 with One UI 4.0 in the future.

This will be the last guaranteed update to the Android OS for a variety of Galaxy A devices. This includes the Galaxy A12, A21s, A21, A41, A31, A11, A01, and A90 5G. All newer Galaxy A devices will also likely get the One UI 4.0 software package soon.

This will be the last Android OS update for the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, believe it or not. All Galaxy Z devices (Flip and Fold) will also get this update to Android 12 with One UI 4.0 in the very near future.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Guardians of the Galaxy Release Date: Is Guardians of the Galaxy out?

Crystal Dynamics might be hitting the nail right on the head on this one. So far, everything we’ve seen about Guardians of the Galaxy has been good, with the game feeling like a leaner and more straightforward, no BS version of the failed MARVEL’s AVENGERS. Recently, the game showed up during the PlayStation Showcase 2021, featuring a brand-new trailer. Interested? Well, here is when Guardians of the Galaxy‘s release date is going to be.
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 5G deals ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While T-Mobile has yet to make a lot of noise about its long overdue Best Buy debut, suggesting the brand is not present in many physical stores at the moment, bargain hunters may want to consider the retailer's official website as an alternative to the "Un-carrier" itself or device manufacturers for purchasing a number of popular phones.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: All the big rumored differences between Apple's phones

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, could be on its way for a Sept. 14 reveal at Apple's next big event. The hyped-up phone is expected to have a few new features, an updated design and some camera upgrades, but how will it compare to last year's model? Depending on your personal smartphone wishlist and budget, the iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 11, iPhone SE or the rumored iPhone SE 3 could be best for you. But, if you're pumped to get your hands on the newest from Apple, the iPhone 13 could be the way to go.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Samsung Galaxy S10#The Galaxy Tab Active 3#F62#F12#F22#Galaxy Xcover#M51#M21s#M02s#Ui#A21s#A31#A11#A01#A90
notebookcheck.net

Samsung delays One UI 4 beta rollout without reason

Last month, Samsung announced that it would commence One UI 4 public beta tests, starting with the Galaxy S21 series. Initially, the company pledged to open the beta program in September, which it subsequently narrowed to today. Evidently, things have not gone to plan at Samsung's end. According to a...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung is slowing down updates for the Galaxy Note9

Despite its wide array of devices, Samsung has some of the best software support you'll find on Android phones today. That's not to say phone development doesn't eventually slow down, of course. Three years after its initial launch, the Galaxy Note9 will no longer get monthly security patches, though it hasn't lost support just yet.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Galaxy S21 One UI 4.0 Beta Delayed, Still Coming In September

Samsung has delayed the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 beta for the Galaxy S21 series. The beta program was supposed to open for users in South Korea today, September 9th. However, that’s not going to happen. A company representative has confirmed that the first One UI 4.0 public beta will not roll out today. The said official didn’t share any details regarding the cause of the delay, neither did they reveal when the program will open now. They simply said the team is working on it and will announce the beta program soon.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Galaxy S21 gets a new security update while we wait for One UI 4.0 beta

You can now check the Galaxy S21 off the list of smartphones to have received the September 2021 security patch. Samsung began rolling out the new firmware for the flagship trio in Europe, though as usual, the update will reach more regions gradually. Samsung hasn’t revealed the September 2021 security...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
China
NewsBreak
Android Devices
notebookcheck.net

Samsung jumps aboard the RAM extension train with One UI update

Samsung has become the latest Android OEM to claim that it can increase your smartphone's RAM. 'RAM Plus' is rolling out to the Galaxy A52s 5G first, of all the devices that Samsung could have chosen. Working For Notebookcheck. Increasingly, Android OEMs are turning to including 'free RAM' features in...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

One UI 3.1.1 starts rolling out to the original Galaxy Fold

Samsung recently released One UI 3.1.1, the latest revision of its custom skin which brings along many new features for foldable phones. The new version made its debut on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 and has already made its way to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Flip 5G, and the original Galaxy Z Flip. At the time of announcing One UI 3.1.1, Samsung said the new version would make its way to the original Galaxy Z Fold a week later. As promised, the South Korean electronics giant has now started rolling out stable One UI 3.1.1 to the first Galaxy Z Fold.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Global Goals gets updated with Android 12 support and UI improvements

Samsung is updating another one of its apps in anticipation of Android 12. Global Goals is now getting a 26.31MB update to version 2.5.02.4. Aside from adding Android 12 support, the new Global Goals update also claims to bring stability and UI improvements, along with unspecified changes for India. The...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Android 12 Beta 5 released: Here’s what’s left

Google released Android 12 Beta 5 today as the final Beta release for this generation of Android. This software is the final build before Android 12 will be released to the public, starting with the Google Pixel 5a and Google Pixel 6. This version of Android includes a collection of behavior changes for the operating system and apps of all sorts.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Here's when your Samsung phone will get Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has started to roll out the One UI 4 update based on Android 12. The beta build is now available for the Galaxy S21 series in the U.S., Korea, India, UK, Germany, Poland, and China, and gives us an early look at all the new features coming to Samsung's phones later this year.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Galaxy S21 One UI 4.0 beta reportedly delayed to… sometime in the future

Samsung’s been teasing the upcoming One UI 4.0 beta program for the Galaxy S21 series for some time now. The company never announced an official release date for the first beta except for saying it’s coming sometime in September, which isn’t surprising as updates are only released when they are ready, beta or not. However, it would seem that today, September 9, is when Samsung was planning to debut the One UI 4.0 beta, but that’s said to no longer be the case.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung confirms One UI 4.0 beta is running late

Samsung’s One UI 4.0 beta has missed the expected September 9 release date. A Samsung Community Manager has confirmed that the software is not ready yet. There’s no word on a specific rollout date, but the beta should be available sometime later this month. Samsung’s next big upgrade to its...
CELL PHONES
droid-life.com

Everything New in Samsung’s One UI 4 (Android 12) Beta

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. I woke up this morning and flashed the One UI 4 beta to my Galaxy S21 Ultra. As we take a look around the updated software, we wanted to share Samsung’s changelog for the update. As you’ll see below, it’s extremely lengthy, which is no surprise considering Android 12 in general brings a plethora of fantastic changes.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung is updating all of its older Galaxy foldables to One UI 3.1.1

Samsung released One UI 3.1.1 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3, adding plenty of upgrades for its foldable lineup, like enhanced flex mode, drag and split, and the new taskbar. Thankfully One UI 3.1.1 is now available for all of Samsung's folding handsets, past and present, with some behind-the-scenes optimizations also making their way to Samsung's more conventional smartphones.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

SlashGear

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy