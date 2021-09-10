CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens' Edwards, Peters headed to IR; Murray signed

ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ez9U4_0bsDgKlD00

The Baltimore Ravens are putting running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters on injured reserve with knee injuries.

Coach John Harbaugh announced the moves Friday, describing the injuries as season-ending, non-contact ligament tears from practice.

“Gus made a cut — left-to-right cut — and landed wrong on his ankle, and the weight ended up going on his knee. Kind of a fluke deal," Harbaugh said. "Marcus was just kind of turning, pivoting on a turn — a basic turn that he makes dozens of times every single practice.”

Baltimore’s backfield has been hit hard by injuries during the preseason. Running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the season with a knee injury, and Justice Hill is on IR as well.

Harbaugh said the team is disappointed for the injured players, but he also struck a defiant tone entering the season opener at Las Vegas on Monday night.

“The train’s moving fast, and we’re excited to go play Monday night," he said. "The game’s going to go off at 5 o’clock Pacific time, and we’re going to be there right on time. We won’t be late.”

The Ravens have signed several veteran running backs this week in an effort to plug the holes in their backfield. Baltimore signed Latavius Murray to the roster and signed Devonta Freeman to the practice squad. The Ravens also added Le'Veon Bell to their practice squad.

Harbaugh said those players need to get up to speed on the playbook, and the team will need to determine what they can handle in a game.

Murray, who rushed for a career-high 1,066 yards in 2015 with the Raiders, spent the past two seasons with the Saints. New Orleans released him this week.

“Murray came in. He’s been in training camp. He’s in shape," Harbaugh said. "Le’Veon, he’s been in great shape, but he’s got to get in football shape a little bit. ... Freeman was in camp, so he’s in shape.”

The Ravens led the NFL in rushing last season, when Dobbins and Edwards combined for 1,528 yards on the ground. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is also a big running threat, and these injuries obviously put more pressure on him to have a big season.

“We've got us," Harbaugh said. "I like us. I like everything about us, and I'm excited about us going forward into this season.”

———

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
AOL Corp

Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Signing Another Former Pro Bowl RB

The Baltimore Ravens made the move everyone expected them to make Thursday night. They signed veteran running back Latavius Murray. Murray is in the process of finalizing a deal with Baltimore, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He is one of four running backs the Ravens have signed in the last couple of days.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Giants, Ravens Agree To Tuesday Trade

No NFL team has been more active than the Baltimore Ravens over the past few days. General manager Eric DeCosta has pulled off a handful of trades before Tuesday’s roster deadline, and it’s pretty evident that he’s not done making moves. ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Baltimore is...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
thespun.com

Ravens Make Week 2 Decision On RB Le’Veon Bell

We’re just one week into the NFL season, and the Baltimore Ravens have been put through the wringer with injuries. The running back position has been a huge issue, with top three rushers J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill all going out with season-ending injuries in the run up to the season. The team has made some notable acquisitions at the position, including signing former All-Pro Le’Veon Bell.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: No Lamar Jackson extension because he’s “immersed” in football

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has no agent. Lamar Jackson is negotiating his next contract on his own. The latest update on the situation, frankly, reads like a jointly-issued press release by team and player. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Lamar “is immersed in his quarterbacking job, a primary reason...
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Uses 1 Movie To Describe Lamar Jackson

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders will face off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the first Monday night game of the 2021 NFL season. This primetime matchup already has plenty of hype, but Gruden made sure to boost that excitement with some comments on Saturday afternoon.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens sign former Saints RB Latavius Murray to one-year deal

Baltimore lost three of its top running backs before the regular season even began. Lead back J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending torn ACL, Justice Hill tore his Achilles and Gus Edwards tore his ACL during Thursday's practice. In addition to Murray, the Ravens have added two-time All-Pro Le'Veon Bell and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ir#Justice Hill#Bell#Raiders#Ap
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Baltimore Ravens signing RB Latavius Murray

The Baltimore Ravens running back situation has become seriously dire in recent days. The franchise is hoping that, by signing former New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray, they could stem the tide. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com first reported the deal. The team was already dealing with the loss of...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

5 things to watch as the Chiefs play the Ravens

This isn’t the typical matchup between usual AFC heavyweights, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. While the Chiefs shook off the injury/illness bug that affected their Week 1 lineup, the Ravens can’t avoid it. Not only did running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, cornerback Marcus Peters and first-round rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman all suffer long-term injuries before the season started, they are now also without starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

The Ravens have a lot of injuries. John Harbaugh doesn’t want to talk about them.

There was a lot to ask Ravens coach John Harbaugh about on Friday. Most of it was injury-related; his team has an NFL-high 15 players on injured reserve and a handful of starters on the injury report. After taking questions about Kansas City coach Andy Reid (”He’s always looking for a new play”), Ravens-turned-Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (”He’s playing well”) and Ravens offensive ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
baltimorebeatdown.com

Can Latavius Murray’s downhill style help Ravens soften the loss of Edwards and Dobbins?

The Baltimore Ravens have now added running back Latavius Murray following the losses of running backs Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries. While fully “replacing” Edwards and Dobbins is virtually impossible, Murray is a stylistic fit that should excel in the Ravens’ downhill rushing scheme. According to ESPN’s Next Gen Stats, Murray is the closest fit to Dobbins and Edwards in two key metrics: efficiency and “TLOS” or “average time behind the line of scrimmage.” The two are defined as such:
NFL
Yardbarker

Marcus Peters, Gus Edwards the latest in brutal line of Ravens injuries

The Baltimore Ravens have already lost several key players to injury in the preseason, and their bad luck unfortunately continued on Thursday. Both cornerback Marcus Peters and running back Gus Edwards suffered knee injuries in practice. Early indications are that the injuries could be serious, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that both players are believed to have torn their ACLs.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Ravens reportedly sign Latavius Murray following Gus Edwards’ season-ending knee injury

The Ravens are bringing in some much-needed backfield help ahead of their regular season opener. Baltimore has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with veteran running back Latavius Murray, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Ravens had been working to finalize the deal after Gus Edwards tore his ACL during Thursday’s practice, marking the third time one of the team’s running backs had suffered a season-ending injury in the past two weeks. J.K. Dobbins (torn ACL) and Justice Hill (torn Achilles) will also miss the entire 2021 campaign.
NFL
FanSided

Ravens should sign Latavius Murray to fill running back void

After Latavius Murray’s release from the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens should be all in. This is one of those moves that seem too good to make. Like when you land on a property you need in Monopoly, and all the other players are telling you to buy it, but you don’t trust them for some reason.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Ravens Officially Place Edwards, Peters On IR With Season-Ending Injuries; Boyle Added To Short-Term IR

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens officially placed running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters on injured reserve Friday after both suffered season-ending ACL tears. During a press conference Friday, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed the injuries. “Those were disappointments–non-contact ligament tears in practice,” he said. “Just...
NFL
okcheartandsoul.com

Fantasy Football: Ravens lose Gus Edwards, add Latavius Murray as injuries mount

The Ravens have lost Gus Edwards for the season after he suffered an ACL tear Thursday during practice, another blow for a backfield that has already lost J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries. Edwards and DB Marcus Peters apparently suffered injuries on consecutive plays during Thursday’s session, with...
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens worried Gus Edwards and Marcus Peters suffered serious knee injuries

Bad news regarding the Ravens has been released as the team fears both running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters suffered serious knee injuries during today’s practice. The injuries are of significant concern as both occurred on non-contact injuries, according to GMFB’s Peter Schrager. For the Ravens, this would...
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

399K+
Followers
101K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy