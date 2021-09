Whether you’re here for a ballgame or Durham’s historic charms, these hotels and B&Bs will make sure you’re sleeping like a log. Book your stay with Culture Trip now. Let’s play ball in the Research Triangle! The Durham Bulls Athletic Park is the place to be for nine innings of great American baseball. Even when there’s no game on the schedule, American Tobacco Campus and Downtown Durham have their bases filled with things to see and do. Need a place to extend your seventh-inning stretch? These comfortable hotels and B&Bs near Durham Bulls Athletic Park will keep you feeling well above .500.

DURHAM, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO