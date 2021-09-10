CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Lucifer’: The Truth About Corbett & Dan’s Shocking News (RECAP)

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Lucifer Season 6 Episode 2 “Buckets of Baggage.”]. If your last boyfriend turned out to be a serial killer, you’d have some trust issues, too. That’s the boat forensic scientist Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) is in when it comes to a future with Detective Carol Corbett (Scott Porter), and who can blame her? Fortunately, on Lucifer, she knows a couple of people — unbeknownst to her — with superstrength to help her break into places to get some answers. (Someone tell her the truth already!)

