Metroid Dread trailer reveals combat details and survival horror elements

In the last

trailer, which arrived at the end of August, we finally got to see some new gameplay footage. Specifically, we got to see many of the abilities Samus will have at her disposal, but today Nintendo is taking things one step further in a lengthy new overview trailer. Not only are we seeing more gameplay footage today, but that footage is accompanied by a helpful-yet-creepy voiceover that explains the abilities we’ll use and the enemies we’ll encounter.

Since this is an overview trailer, we’re getting a nice, extended look at the game. The overview trailer clocks in at just about 5 minutes long, and it covers a lot of ground in that time. The trailer starts by introducing us to Samus Aran and reveals the location we’ll be exploring in the game: Planet ZDR, which before the events of Metroid Dread was an unexplored planet.

It isn’t long before the overview trailer shifts focus into the abilities Samus will use during exploration and combat. Basic movement and combat abilities include Samus’s arm cannon, missiles, jump, a new slide mechanic, and a melee counter that seems particularly brutal. Like any Metroid game, Samus will unlock new abilities that will help her explore Planet ZDR more thoroughly. We learned about some of these abilities with the previous trailer, and they’re on display again today.

Then the overview shifts focus once more to cover the enemies Samus will encounter throughout

. The overview gives special focus to the corrupted EMMI robots, who appear to be impervious to damage and are constantly hunting Samus. If an EMMI discovers Samus, it seems the only option is to use your abilities to run away and escape to safety, as attempting to fight one of these corrupted robots means certain death.

After this overview trailer, it certainly seems safe to describe

as a bonafide Metroid game with some survival horror elements. Metroid Dread is out on October 8th, 2021 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive.