Apple prohibited from blocking outside payment in Epic ruling

By Brian Heater
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mobile giant’s control over fees on iOS has long been a sticking point for Epic and the veritable cash cow of its in-gaming micro-transactions. Apple Inc. and its officers, agents, servants, employees, and any person in active concert or participation with them (“Apple”), are hereby permanently restrained and enjoined from prohibiting developers from (i) including in their apps and their metadata buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to In-App Purchasing and (ii) communicating with customers through points of contact obtained voluntarily from customers through account registration within the app.

theapplepost.com

Apple shares statement following Epic vs. Apple legal ruling

District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has today ruled that Apple must allow developers to offer their users alternate payment methods for in-app purchases as part of the high-profile Epic versus Apple legal battle, ruling that Epic breached the App Store developer terms and must pay Apple damages for the period it violated the App Store payment policy.
BUSINESS

