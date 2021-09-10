CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville’s Rochester & Associates makes big announcement about its future

By Jeff Gill
The Times
The Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02JO7s_0bsCZ84K00
Brian Rochester of Rochester & Associates argues for the development of a subdivision on Ponderosa Farms Road during a Hall County Commission meeting on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. - photo by Austin Steele

Longtime Gainesville civil engineering firm Rochester & Associates has been acquired by DCCM, a Houston-based national provider of design, consulting, and program and construction management services.

“After 55 years of success, Rochester & Associates is looking forward to the opportunity of benefiting from DCCM’s resources and scale,” said Brian Rochester, executive vice president in a press release.

“DCCM’s capabilities will also undoubtedly strengthen Rochester & Associates’ holistic approach to business. There’s a real synergy between the two companies and the complimentary services we provide.”

Brian Rochester is an especially familiar face in development circles, as he frequently represents clients seeking rezonings for a particular project at planning board meetings.

The company, founded in 1966, is based at 425 Oak St. NW, and also is known for its land surveying, project management and infrastructure services.

DCCM acquired Rochester Aug. 31 for an undisclosed amount, said Darrell Rochester, the firm’s president, on Friday, Sept. 10.

“The timing was right for us,” he added. “We had shared with our staff that we were on a 10-year exit plan and we were about four years into that, and this (acquisition) is just part of that strategy.”

Otherwise, the firm’s 50 employees and the public at large should see no changes, including the name of Rochester & Associates.

“We’ll keep doing what we’re doing,” Darrell Rochester said. “It’s the same people doing the same stuff — it’s just different ownership. From the outside, you shouldn’t notice any difference.”

Internally, he said, the move could help Rochester and Associates “expand into some new markets and provide additional services, and it gives our people some opportunities for advancement that they might not have had.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, GA
Industry
City
Gainesville, GA
Local
Georgia Industry
Gainesville, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dccm#Rochester Associates#Rochester And Associates
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
4K+
Followers
212
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy