LIVE CAM: 9/11 Memorial Reflection Pools, an Aerial View

Today, after reading Thursday’s 9/11 memories article, I and my friend Chuck (a Vietnam vet who later worked on the Vietnam War Memorial in California) decided to visit our Edmonds Fallen Fighter Memorial to honor the service people who lost their lives on that day. It truly is, as your reader Bernie Busch said, “a powerful memorial” and like him, I encourage all to visit and not just look or take photos, but take time to take it all in, to read the names of the fallen firefighters, police and EMS workers. To thank them for their courage and sacrifice. But, also be sure to read the plaque that stands near the original sculpture created for the Fallen Firefighter Monument.

