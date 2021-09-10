CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE CAM: 9/11 Memorial Reflection Pools, an Aerial View

Cover picture for the articleTake a quiet moment to reflect as the nation solemnly acknowledges 20 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Watch the livestream above and get more coverage on the 20th anniversary, including our Beyond the Name series, right here.

