'CSI: Vegas' Producer Hints at Upcoming Appearances by Familiar Faces From Original Series
CSI: Vegas executive producer Anthony Zuiker, who is the creator of the CSI franchise, has hinted at the show possibly featuring appearances by some familiar faces from the original series. CSI: Vegas currently has original stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham as part of the cast, but during a CBS TCA panel Zuiker teased others could return. "Anytime we can get any of our veterans back, it's such a great plus for all of our fans," he said, according to Deadline.popculture.com
