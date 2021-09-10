CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'CSI: Vegas' Producer Hints at Upcoming Appearances by Familiar Faces From Original Series

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCSI: Vegas executive producer Anthony Zuiker, who is the creator of the CSI franchise, has hinted at the show possibly featuring appearances by some familiar faces from the original series. CSI: Vegas currently has original stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham as part of the cast, but during a CBS TCA panel Zuiker teased others could return. "Anytime we can get any of our veterans back, it's such a great plus for all of our fans," he said, according to Deadline.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

'CSI: Vegas' Star William Petersen Hospitalized After Feeling Unwell on Set

However, a representative for Petersen says the 68-year-old actor was taken to the hospital “as a precautionary measure,” as he has been exhausted from working long hours on the set of the show for the past 12 weeks. As TMZ first reported, Petersen is now out of the hospital and is recovering. Representatives for CBS Studios did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.
CELEBRITIES
counton2.com

FULL SCHEDULE: NBC fall premiere week arriving with old favorites, new romances

(WCMH) – September is time for apple picking, pumpkin spice lattes and NBC’s new fall TV schedule, which starts next week on NBC4. According to the network, the 2021 fall season officially starts on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. with the Season 21 premiere of “The Voice.” Popstar Ariana Grande will make her debut as a coach on the show, joining the seasoned cast of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Carson Daly will also return to the show for his 21st season of hosting duties.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Last Man Standing And 9 More Cancelled TV Favorites That Won't Be Back This Fall

As we head firmly into the 2021 Fall TV season, which is thankfully nowhere near as disjointed and scattershot as last year's, audiences are no doubt waiting for the returns of such broadcast hits as Grey's Anatomy and The Masked Singer, along with cable winners like Yellowstone and What We Do in the Shadows. But considering just how many TV shows are airing on a weekly basis throughout each year, it can be hard to keep track of everything that isn't coming back due to cancellation. Networks and studios don't tend to promote those quite as much.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Wallace Langham
Person
William Petersen
Person
Jorja Fox
TV Fanatic

CSI Creator Says Revival Could Bring Back More Original Stars

CSI gets back on the case next month with the new series, CSI: Vegas. TV Fanatic attended the Television Critics Association panel for the highly-anticipated revival, and the creative forces have teased more original stars could be in the mix. As previously reported, franchise veterans William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Wallace...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

CBS Fall 2021-2022 TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

For years, CBS's fall lineup has been a constant in the ever-shifting TV landscape; you can always count on plenty of NCIS-es, multiple FBIs, and a Young Sheldon on the schedule over on CBS. As an added bonus, this year even welcomes old favorite CSI back to the screen. But...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’ Creator Reveals Some Series Veterans Will Be Showing Up on the Revival Show

The creator of CSI: Vegas just revealed some major actors from CSI will be making an appearance on the highly anticipated series. While we already knew William Peterson was returning as Gil Grissom, Jorja Fox was returning as Sara Sidle, and Wallace Langham was returning as David Hodges, it turns out that there are going to be plenty of familiar faces on the new show.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Original Series#The Producers#Csi#Csicbs
tvinsider.com

11 Shows Returning Fall 2021 Without Major Characters

The fall 2021 season is officially kicking off on Monday, September 21, but fans won’t be welcoming back all of their favorite characters when some of the shows return. In some cases, we already said goodbye to some characters in the previous season’s finale. For example, The Blacklist said goodbye to one of its leads, leaving fans wondering just what that means for the show going forward, and Chicago Med lost two of its original staff. The Good Doctor returned home from a medical mission without one of its doctors. An Arrowverse show, Legends of Tomorrow, bid adieu to a character but not a cast member; we’ll have to see just how that’s explained when he makes his debut.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI’: Vegas’ Stars William Peterson & Jorja Fox Reveal How They First Reacted When First Getting Call About Show

CSI: Vegas is in production and ready to premiere this fall. The show features a lot of the same characters from CSI. The iconic show ran from 2000 through 2015 with fifteen action-packed seasons. CSI: Vegas serves as a sequel to the series and picks up where CSI left off. Stars William Peterson and Jorja Fox are both returning to the show. Here’s how they reacted when they first got the call:
TV SERIES
TVLine

Jaime Pressly Comedy The Porch, From Mom Co-EP, in Development at CBS

Jaime Pressly is hoping to make the leap from one CBS comedy to another. Fresh off her seven-year stint on Mom, the Emmy-winning actress is set to star in The Porch, a new sitcom in development at the Eye network that reunites her with Mom co-executive producer Susan McMartin, Deadline reports. Based on an original idea by Pressly, the prospective multi-cam centers on LJ, a recently divorced woman “who returns home to the small North Carolina island she couldn’t wait to leave to bury a mom she couldn’t stand,” according to the official logline. “She finds herself staying far longer than she ever...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
ComicBook

Law & Order: SVU Star Confirms Exit with Heartfelt Video

Law & Order: SVU fans were understandably shocked and upset when it was reported that both Demore Barnes and Jamie Gray Hyder would be exiting the series in season 23. The reasoning has not been revealed by the show or Wolf Entertainment, but Hyder did previously confirm the report. Barnes, who plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland on the show, previously wrote a post on social media that explained he was dealing with a death in the family, and that a full statement would be coming at a later date. That date is now here, as Barnes took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to the fans, his castmates, the crew, and Wolf Entertainment, and during the statement, he revealed that he's still not completely sure why the decision was made. You can read his full statement below.
TV SERIES
Popculture

How 'The Goldbergs' Will Honor George Segal in Season 9 Premiere

When The Goldbergs returns to ABC this fall, the sitcom will be without one beloved cast member. George Segal, who starred as Albert "Pops" Solomon for the first eight seasons of the series, passed away at the age of 87 of complications from bypass surgery in March of this year. As the show prepares to move forward without the central figure, The Goldbergs will honor Segal in the Season 9 premiere.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Claims Mark Harmon Will Always ‘Be Part of the Show’ in New Interview

The fate of CBS‘s most popular crime drama, “NCIS,” has been in question for months following both the explosive season 18 finale and rumors claiming hallmark Gibbs actor Mark Harmon intends to leave the show very soon. And while producers and showrunners continue to keep fans in the dark leading up to the season 19 premiere, it’s been confirmed that Mark Harmon will always “be a part of [‘NCIS’].”
TV SERIES
Popculture

'General Hospital' Star Exits Series After 3 Years

General Hospital said goodbye to another member of the cast on Monday. Briana Nicole Henry, who joined the long-running daytime soap opera as Jordan Ashford in September 2018, announced her departure from the series the day after her final episode aired. Henry had nothing but love for her co-stars in her statement Tuesday, adding that she made a personal decision to move on from the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Begging for Beloved Series Alum to Get Their Own Spinoff Show

“Law & Order: SVU” fans are undeniably some of the most dedicated fans out there. Many of them have been hooked since the show’s birth back in 1999 and have grown right alongside the show’s characters. It’s not surprising, then, that fans are taking to the internet begging for more content. Specifically, fans are urging execs to consider a spinoff show focusing on Tamara Tunie’s character, Dr. Melinda Warner.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Hetty Is Back — With Secrets — in the ‘NCIS: LA’ Season 13 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) is back at the Office of Special Projects when NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 begins, and as the first details for the premiere, “Subject 17,” tell us, some things haven’t changed — namely, she’s still keeping things from the team. But will Callen (Chris O’Donnell) be able to get any answers out of her? It sure looks like he’s going to try in the photos.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy