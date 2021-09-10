Recall election: Candidates make campaign stops across Southern California

With just days before California's gubernatorial recall election , the candidates are making their final campaign stops as they vie for votes with events across Southern California Friday.

Gov. Gavin, who faces possible removal from office, won't be in the area but appeared at an event in Sacramento, where he was set to cast his vote. At a virtual event with his supporters Thursday night, the governor spoke about what's at stake in this election.

"My name may appear on this ballot, but this is not just about me, it's about each and everyone one of us and the things we hold dear and the things that, candidly, sometimes we take for granted: our values," Newsom said. "Our values are quite literally on the ballot - social justice, racial, economic justice, environmental justice."

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Larry Elder both campaigned in the Central Valley Thursday with two very different messages on climate change.

Top Republican challenger Larry Elder spoke in a town hall at a church in Downey Thursday night. He was briefly interrupted at the start by a heckler.

"I'm not anti-vaxx. I've been vaccinated and I encourage people who are in categories where they believe they're going to contract and suffer to also get vaccinated," Elder said. "But a lot of people have made very different decisions and Governor Gavin Newsom has made this mandate...and one of the first things I'm going to do when I become governor is repeal it."

In an effort to keep rallying support, Elder was set to appear at the Havana House Cigars & Lounge in Whiiter at 3:30 p.m., while Caitlyn Jenner had a 10 a.m. event scheduled in Newport Beach. Candidate John Cox was set to campaign in San Diego.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is expected to visit Long Beach Monday, where he will join Newsom and encourage Californians to vote no on the recall on Tuesday.