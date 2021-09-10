'I was covered in soot' | They live in Charlotte now, but 20 years ago, they were in New York. Here are their 9/11 stories

The 28th year will kick off on Oct. 2 and will be on the weekends through Nov. 12. The 20-acre village in Huntersville will have shopping, feasting and non-stop entertainment. This Festival is a full day of entertainment and pageantry as history comes alive with hundreds of costumed characters re-creating a 16th Century European Marketplace. It's a 25-acre outdoor, open-air village nestled in the forest and meadows, complete with castles, cottages, kitchens and pubs, filled with activities. You'll find music, comedy and theater, food and drink, fine hand-made arts and crafts, artisan demonstrations, games and rides.

