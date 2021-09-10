CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

9/11: how politicians and the media turned terrorism into an Islamic issue

By Become an author
The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK
 8 days ago

As we mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, it is important to reflect on the legacy that event – and the “war on terror” more broadly – has had for the way news media cover terrorism. Though we should be clear that terrorism as we define it now predates the attacks by well over a century, what is significant about the events of 9/11 is the way they turned terrorism into a near-constant feature of the daily news cycle.

Scholars have long-argued that there is a symbiotic relationship between the news media and terrorism. For journalists, terrorist violence fulfils core news values that help attract and secure large audiences. For terrorists, news coverage provides a sense of legitimacy and the oxygen of publicity vital to their cause. No event illustrates this relationship more than 9/11.

Timed to coincide with morning news schedules across America, the attacks on the World Trade Center factored in a 17-minute delay between the two aircraft hitting the buildings to help maximise drama and ensure that network camera crews had time to focus on events. In some cases, news networks reported non-stop for nearly 100 hours to millions around the world.

In interviews for my book on the BBC’s portrayal of the al-Qaida threat during this time, one journalist recalls how monumental that day was:

It’s hard to emphasise now the way it made the world stop. And it did that in a way that hardly any other event had ever done before in my lifetime. It was staggering … watching the horror of what had happened, the number of people killed, and then watching the collapse of those iconic towers.

In the years since, the number of newspaper articles featuring the words “terrorism” or “terrorist”, both in the United States and Britain, have increased exponentially. This was despite the fact that terrorist attacks in Europe and North America were much more common during the 1970s and 1980s. These were typically carried out by left- or right-wing nationalist organisations.

Whose views make the news?

Aside from the drama and newsworthiness of the 9/11 attacks, a major reason why terrorism dominated headlines was because politicians and other “elite” figures began talking about terrorism. A lot.

Political communications scholarship has long noted the influence of powerful sources over the news agenda. Yet studies reveal how, in the days, weeks and months after 9/11, politicians and security sources (often anonymous and unnamed) dominated the news of the terror threat during this period and helped encourage an atmosphere of patriotic fervour. It has also been claimed that politicians adopt more emotive language when talking about terror threats, further increasing the news value of such information.

As the “war on terror” expanded, terrorists themselves emerged as a key source of news. The rise of the internet and the emergence of social media, meant that terrorist groups had far greater access to the news media than ever before. Over time, grainy, homespun propaganda images transformed into spectacular, Hollywood-style exercises in terror PR which could be instantly shared with a global audience of supporters.

But despite the presence of such imagery in western news coverage, media reports often failed to include detailed explanations for why terrorists sought to adopt violent tactics. Findings indicate that western media typically omit the political dimension of terrorist propaganda videos, but retain the more threatening, often exotic, aspects.

The Islamisation of terrorism

Perhaps the most damaging legacy of 9/11, however, has been the homogenisation and Islamisation of the terror threat. This has resulted in the conflation of Islam and Muslims with terrorism in much news coverage.

In the UK, for instance, research shows that news audiences saw a dramatic increase in news about Islam and Muslims in the years after the 9/11 attacks, with peaks in 2001 and 2006. While not always negative in tone, media reports indicate a thematic focus on terrorism, violent extremism and the cultural difference of Muslims.

In America, moreover, scholars have shown how terrorist attacks involving Muslim perpetrators tend to receive around 375% more attention than when the culprit is a non-Muslim.

But despite a fascination with Islamic terrorism, the Global Terrorism Index reminds us that only 2.6% of attacks and 0.51% of deaths by terrorism occur in western nations. The vast majority of such attacks tend to be motivated by ethno-nationalist causes, rather than Islamist. What is more, the five countries most affected by terrorist violence (Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Syria and Somalia) are countries which are predominantly made up of people who identify as “Muslim”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vROFJ_0bsBq2SE00
Tony Blair and George W. Bush at a Nato summit in 2002. Both leaders pushed a strong line on ‘Islamic terror’. EPA PHOTO ANSA/Claudio Onorati/CD

Lessons learned?

The 9/11 attacks ushered in a new age of terrorism. Those events, and the resulting “war on terror”, profoundly increased the value of terrorism as a newsworthy topic. The attacks also made sure that the groups who have a vested interest in exaggerating terror threat levels, such as politicians or members of the security services, remain the major voices shaping news coverage. And, for those groups, only one type of “terrorism” was deemed important.

Recent comments by the former UK prime minister Tony Blair about the existential threat posed by what he refers to as “Islamism” to western nations shows that reductive rhetoric about “good” and “bad” Muslims still captures the attention of news media. This is the case even when campaigners warn of more localised dangers.

If the media are to learn anything from two decades of the “war on terror”, therefore, it is to better understand the lessons that where so powerfully demonstrated on 9/11. That means finding ways of reporting terrorist events that do not sensationalise or overstate terrorist violence. It means challenging the simplistic way politicians tend to frame the issue and contextualising events as they happen. And, finally, it involves recognising and combating the entrenched stereotypes that demarcate “us” from “them”.

If not, the news media will continue to be “hijacked” by terrorism.

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islamic Terrorism#News Media#Islamic Extremism#The World Trade Center#Al Qaida#Muslims#Non Muslim#Islamist
The Independent

20 years of conflict and terror since 9/11

The 11 September, 2001 terror attacks spawned 20 years of international conflict and terrorism across much of the West and Middle East. The wars launched in Afghanistan and Iraq following 9/11 caused fragility in the region. The ensuing Arab Spring, Syrian civil war and rise of Isis exacerbated the bloodshed and chaos.
POLITICS
Ozarks First.com

How 9/11 has changed the government’s response to terrorism

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As we just marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the government’s focus is on terrorism response and where new threats might be. Twenty years ago this month, the federal government changed forever in the way that it protects us from terror attacks. So, what do experts say have been the biggest changes to our government since 9/11? And what do they say remains the most pressing concern about securing the homeland?
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

9/11 anniversary: How the world reacted to terror attacks

Some grieved, some helped and some worried. Two decades after the terror attacks on the United States on 11 September, 2001, four people from around the world reflect on how they reacted that day, and what's changed since. Video by Alexandra Ostasiewicz and Dan Lytwyn.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
wiartonecho.com

On 9/11's anniversary, has Islamist terrorism ceased to be an issue in Canada?

When Islamist terrorists flew two planes into New York’s World Trade Center and another into the Pentagon 20 years ago, Mubin Shaikh had an epiphany. The 26-year-old had spent the previous five years as a would-be jihadist in the Toronto area but suddenly began to question the dark turn his young life had taken.
AFGHANISTAN
KPBS

How Has Media Coverage Of The ‘War On Terror’ Changed Since 9/11?

In a few days, the country will mark the 20th anniversary of a national tragedy - one that resulted in a conflict that ended only a week ago. While the national media’s reaction in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 was largely supportive of the war, attitudes about the controversial foreign and domestic policy decisions that resulted from the attack have changed dramatically.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Foreign Policy

The Forgotten Biological Terror of 9/11

The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks has been greeted by assurances from national security experts, insisting the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban offers no special threat to the United States and that al Qaeda’s assaults in 2001 did not actually empower the group. In a recent article for Foreign Affairs, for example, the scholar Nelly Lahoud, an expert on extremism, insists that 20 years after the 9/11 attacks jihadi groups have accomplished very little: They have proved more bluff and bluster than genuine threat. “They stand a far better chance of achieving eternal life in paradise,” she concludes, “than of bringing the United States to its knees.”
POLITICS
ClickOnDetroit.com

The War on Terror: How the 9/11 attacks changed FBI

DETROIT – With the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks comes renewed concern -- could another terrorist attack happen here?. The FBI’s investigation into the attacks is its biggest on record and led to changes in the agency. The Detroit FBI office shares with Local 4 Defenders Karen Drew the lessons learned and how it combats the terror threats at home and abroad.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

After Afghanistan pullout, US seeks NATO basing, intel pacts

Against the backdrop of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan the top U.S. military officer is meeting in Greece with NATO counterparts this weekend, hoping to forge more basing, intelligence sharing and other agreements to prevent terrorist groups from regrouping and threatening America and the region.Army Gen. Mark Milley chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the meeting of NATO defense chiefs will focus in part on the way ahead now that all alliance troops have pulled out of Afghanistan and the Taliban are in control.Milley, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and American intelligence officials have warned...
MILITARY
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
KXAN

Texas politicians honor those killed on 9/11 on 20th anniversary of terror attacks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Politicians across Texas are paying tribute to those who died on 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks. In statements released Saturday morning, lawmakers largely put politics aside as they remembered those who died, honored first responders and remembered how the country came together in the wake of the shocking attacks.
TEXAS STATE
The Conversation UK

The Conversation UK

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
841K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from British experts for the public. The Conversation U.K. finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy