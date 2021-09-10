CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Upscale diner with full bar and pavilion to open on Near East Side

By Samara Kalk Derby
madison
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe couple behind Johnson Public House, who also have an ownership stake in Mint Mark, are opening an upscale diner one block west of their coffee shop on the Near East Side. Kyle Johnson and Gwen Shales hope to open East Johnson Family Restaurant at 824 E. Johnson St., across from The Robin Room, by the end of October.

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurateur buys storied East Side restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Cincinnati restaurant group just acquired an East Side establishment with nearly three decades in business. Kam Siu, owner of Dope Asian Street Fare with three locations in Cincinnati and a yet-unnamed Korean fried chicken concept inside of the On the Rhine food hall downtown and an upcoming Walnut Hills Spot, on Monday acquired Pelican's Reef at 7281 Beechmont Ave. in Anderson Township.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Comedy returns to the east side with Bogey’s reopening

After only being open for seven months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Northeast Ohio, Bogey’s Comedy Club in the Embassy Suites by Hilton Cleveland Beachwood is bringing back comedy to Cleveland’s east side with a grand reopening event Sept. 24. Owner Kirk Bogos told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 10...
BEACHWOOD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Portland Tribune

Sandwich shop owner brings upscale bar to town

Wayward Sandwiches' Matt Morrissey to open Siren Song cocktail bar this month. From the man who brought you Wayward Sandwiches comes Siren Song, a classic cocktail bar in the heart of downtown Canby. Located at 136 N. Grant St., Matt Morrissey's new place is expected to start serving up drinks...
CANBY, OR
milwaukeemag.com

The First Near West Side Week Starts Sunday

From Sept. 12-18, Milwaukee’s Near West Side is celebrating the neighborhood with events, giveaways and more. The week starts with a cooking demonstration at the Vliet Street Oasis Market on Sunday, Sept. 12 from 3-5 p.m., and then officially kicks off on Monday at the New State Music Park from 12-1 p.m. There’ll be food trucks, live music and the unveiling of a new mural.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

A New Vegan Restaurant Is Coming to the East Side

The Lafayette Place will pick up where the shuttered Celesta left off. The owners of The National in Walker’s Point are working on their second restaurant, a plant-based operation they’re calling The Lafayette Place (1978 N. Farwell Ave.). Like its predecessor in that space, Celesta, its focus will serve plant-based cuisine, offered for breakfast, lunch and brunch. Co-owner Angie Wierzbinski says they’re hoping to open in early to mid-October.
RESTAURANTS
Cleveland Scene

Cherie Wine Bar and Lounge to Open in Flats East Bank This Fall

The East Bank of the Flats will welcome its first wine bar when Cherie Wine Bar and Lounge opens around Thanksgiving. The project, some two years in the making, is being piloted by Merrick Wolstein and Amanda Chamoun. “We’ve both been very fortunate enough to travel a lot, so we...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Coffee Roasting#Near East#Diner#Family Restaurant#Food Drink#Johnson Public House#Mint Mark#Tenney Lapham#Tomato Pies#Tills#Robinia#Kin Kin Coffee#Festival Foods#Meat People#Rise Baking Co#Uw Madison
CBS New York

Police: Customer Shot When Armed Robbers Target Outdoor Dining At Philipe Restaurant On Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for the suspects behind a shooting that started with a robbery at a popular Upper East Side restaurant. The restaurant, Philippe on East 60th Street and Madison Avenue, had been closed since Wednesday night when the shooting terrified diners and neighbors, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Thursday. Police said it started when two suspects approached people in the restaurant’s outdoor dining section. “I came home probably about five minutes before it happened,” one neighbor told CBS2. The woman said she heard a loud bang after 10 p.m. but didn’t think it was gunshots. “It sounded like somebody dropping...
UPPER EAST SIDE, NY
Curbed

The Lower East Side Tailor to the Scene

When friends visit Flynn McGarry’s restaurant, Gem, on the Lower East Side, he will often encourage them to check out the unassuming tailor with the tiny storefront two doors down. That’s where, for the past five years, Ramón Nuñez has been making the chef’s custom pants, shirts, and suits at prices he says are “way too cheap, always.” Before the pandemic, the tailor shop was relatively quiet, the clientele comprising mostly local residents and other people, like McGarry, who had heard about it through friends. Now, “everyone is going to him,” says McGarry. Most days, fashion editors and creative directors wait outside for their turn at Nuñez’s attentions. Where foot traffic to Gem used to bring new clients into the shop, now, McGarry jokes, “friends will only come say hi to me because they’re going to see him.”
SMALL BUSINESS
Axios Charlotte

D9 Brewing’s beer garden and concert pavilion opens Saturday in Uptown

The brewery with locations in Hendersonville and Lake Norman has expanded its newest location in Uptown with a 5,000-square-foot pavilion and beer garden. What to expect: The highly anticipated addition will officially open this (Saturday, Sept. 18) with its first outdoor concert. It will be open from noon-11pm on the first day. Music starts at 5pm […] The post D9 Brewing’s beer garden and concert pavilion opens Saturday in Uptown appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
madison

Beer Baron: Brewpub closes, but Next Door lives on in cans and bottles

It’s nice to have a brewery closing story with a silver lining, and that’s exactly what Next Door Brewing has delivered. Isthmus broke the news last month that the 8-year-old Atwood Avenue brewpub would close, with a new ownership group taking over the property and operating it as Starkweather Brewing, named for the creek that runs through the neighborhood.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
San Antonio Current

Owner of San Antonio's Dakota East Side Ice House to open second kitchen later this fall

Dakota East Side Ice House will introduce a new a to-go food extension at a location it's renovating on the same east-of-downtown block where it operates, MySA reports. While the ice house already serves up items such as Wagyu chili Frito pie and carnitas tacos, a second kitchen will allow it to prepare other items such as smoked brisket, dried meats, fried pork skins and possibly pizza by the slice, according to the news site.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
madison

Let's Eat: Savi Cafe and Catering takes hearty homestyle food to court

The philosophy at Savi Cafe, located inside the Dane County Courthouse, keeps things simple and unexpected. “We're restaurant quality in a cafeteria setting,” said co-owner Eric Gavins. “It's good restaurant quality in a place that you wouldn't expect to find it. “I try to have that same bit of love...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

2 Rochester restaurants announce abrupt closure due to COVID, worker shortage

A local restaurant group is closing two of its Rochester restaurants, saying the ongoing impact of COVID and continued staffing challenges are too much to overcome. Boxcar Hippie, a burrito restaurant, and Porch Fried Chicken will each be open through Sept. 19, according to posts on each eatery's social media pages from over the weekend. They'll be doing only takeout and delivery over the course of their remaining days.
ROCHESTER, MN
Miami Herald

Diners gone wild: Watch an all-out brawl at this upscale Brickell restaurant

Truluck’s steakhouse in Brickell is where you go for a nice meal out with a sleek decor, expertly prepared seafood and steaks and spot-on service. But on Friday night, the longtime venerated eatery, with a handful of locations throughout the country, was a scene of absolute chaos as a brawl broke out among diners.
MIAMI, FL
The Spokesman-Review

Look for Death Cab for Cutie at Pavilion at Riverfront, not Baby Bar

Death Cab for Cutie is playing it safe in a couple of ways. The Bellingham alt-rock band, which has managed to be a commercial success and a critical darling, isn’t rushing its next full-length album. “We’re sitting on a lot of new material,” guitarist-keyboardist Dave Depper said while calling from...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy