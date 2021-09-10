CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rohnert Park, CA

Rohnert Park Homeless Camp Being Cleared Out

ksro.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA homeless encampment in Rohnert Park is scheduled to be cleared out. The encampment at the Roberts Lake Park and Ride will be cleared this morning and officials expect to issue citations and refer homeless residents to shelters and other housing options. The camp came to the attention of city officials in late August when the camp was attracting dozens of homeless residents, around 20 tents, and 10 vehicles. Rohnert Park doesn’t have a shelter itself and is referring residents at the Park and Ride to other shelters in the county. This move to clear the encampment comes before a special city council meeting on Tuesday regarding the subject of homelessness and housing.

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rohnert Park, CA
Rohnert Park, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Rohnert Park, CA
Society
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Lake Park#Park And Ride

Comments / 0

Community Policy