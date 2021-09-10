Rohnert Park Homeless Camp Being Cleared Out

A homeless encampment in Rohnert Park is scheduled to be cleared out. The encampment at the Roberts Lake Park and Ride will be cleared this morning and officials expect to issue citations and refer homeless residents to shelters and other housing options. The camp came to the attention of city officials in late August when the camp was attracting dozens of homeless residents, around 20 tents, and 10 vehicles. Rohnert Park doesn’t have a shelter itself and is referring residents at the Park and Ride to other shelters in the county. This move to clear the encampment comes before a special city council meeting on Tuesday regarding the subject of homelessness and housing.