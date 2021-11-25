ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How much The New York Times pays US employees in 2021

By Ashley Rodriguez
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e52VP_0bsBPxLX00
Dean Baquet, executive editor of The New York Times. Monica Schipper/Getty Images
  • The New York Times has been staffing up as it seeks to expand its subscription offering.
  • Insider analyzed public data to gauge how much the newspaper pays employees in the US.
  • The Times has offered some US-based staffers annual salaries between $70,000 and $306,000.

The New York Times is hiring for more than 300 positions across editorial, strategy and operations, and more.

The newspaper has been staffing up as it seeks to expand its subscription offerings to readers around the world and beef up its digital capabilities.

Insider analyzed disclosures released by the US Office of Foreign Labor Certification on work visas to shed light on what the Times has paid for certain roles.

The data shows how much the media company offered to pay employees who it wanted to hire in the US through work visas.

Based on the data, the Times offered from late 2019 through late 2021 annual base salaries ranging from $70,000 to $306,000, for various roles in editorial, advertising, data, engineering, and more.

Our full analysis details the salaries for each role included in the data.

