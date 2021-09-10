Watch: Lightning, Thunderstorms Seen All Over Valley Overnight

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thunderstorms rolled over Northern California overnight Thursday into Friday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning.

Flashes of lightning were seen over homes all around the Sacramento area. Even the Bay Area saw thunderstorms.

The storms brought the first measurable rain to Sacramento since March 18. According to NWS, Sacramento Executive Airport received a total of .05″ of rain as of early Friday morning.

Fire departments across the region are on edge with the overnight storms. Cal Fire tells says the current lightning and Red Flag conditions could not only spark new fires that could quickly grow, but they could also see increased fire activity from high winds.

Cal Fire says NOAA is helping them track the lightning threat – noting that, if lightning does hit the ground, they’ll know where it happened often within several meters of where it landed.

Officials say what’s harder to know is whether or not that strike sparked a fire.

The Red Flag Warning remains in effect through most of Friday night.