Sacramento, CA

Watch: Lightning, Thunderstorms Seen All Over Valley Overnight

By CBS13 Staff
 9 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thunderstorms rolled over Northern California overnight Thursday into Friday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning.

Flashes of lightning were seen over homes all around the Sacramento area. Even the Bay Area saw thunderstorms.

The storms brought the first measurable rain to Sacramento since March 18. According to NWS, Sacramento Executive Airport received a total of .05″ of rain as of early Friday morning.

Fire departments across the region are on edge with the overnight storms. Cal Fire tells says the current lightning and Red Flag conditions could not only spark new fires that could quickly grow, but they could also see increased fire activity from high winds.

Cal Fire says NOAA is helping them track the lightning threat – noting that, if lightning does hit the ground, they’ll know where it happened often within several meters of where it landed.

Officials say what’s harder to know is whether or not that strike sparked a fire.

The Red Flag Warning remains in effect through most of Friday night.

Wildlife Officials Warn Caldor Evacuees Returning To Tahoe About Potential Bear Encounters

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Officials have a wildlife warning for Tahoe evacuees returning home: Bears may have caused damage or may still be lingering in communities. The Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging evacuees to make repairs quickly and get rid of trash. Amid the Caldor Fire, an evacuated South Lake Tahoe was suddenly crawling with bears. Video shows them running through empty streets and even opening someone’s garage door, likely on the hunt for a bite to eat. “Two people’s houses got broken into—one right by the high school. They broke the door down and trashed it,” said Travis Parsons,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS Sacramento

