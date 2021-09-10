CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LMPD: 14-year-old boy charged with murder in April shooting of another young teen

By Natasha Williams
CNN
 9 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder months after another young teen was shot in southwest Jefferson County.

The shooting happened in April. Police were called out to the 4500 block of Trumpet Way just before 4 p.m. That's in the St. Denis neighborhood, where many residents there call it quiet and peaceful.

That was until the April shooting.

There, police found a 14-year-old boy with several gunshot wounds. Darren Theile was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

Previous story: 14-year-old boy killed in shooting in southwest Jefferson County

"I am glad they finally caught him. It's been five months, nothing like this ever happens around here. It's really a nice neighborhood," neighbor Malik Smith said.

Nearly five months later, LMPD said they've arrested a teen of the same age in his shooting.

"I'm kind (of) shocked. You wouldn't expect it. It's just really surprising because they are around my age," Smith said.

The suspect's name was not released, likely because he is a juvenile.

Many in the neighborhood are still shaken by the violence that took the life of the 14-year-old but said a memorial that marks the spot where he was shot is a constant reminder of a young life lost way too soon.

"It's extremely disheartening to us as police officers to see this violence in juveniles," said LMPD public information officer Beth Ruoff. "In this case, it was an actual eyewitness who identified the suspect. What we want people to know, this did happen in April, but we collect evidence, process evidence and it takes time to get that back so we are not always going to make an instant arrest."

With an arrest in the books, a resident on Trumpet Way said it's time to sound the alarm, calling for an end to the violence that's plaguing children in the metro.

