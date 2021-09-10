CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Gold prices end lower, mark first weekly loss in 5 weeks

By and Barbara Kollmeyer, Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gold prices end back below the key $1,800-an-ounce mark on Friday, suffering a weekly loss, their first in five weeks.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#U S Gold#Gold Spot#Gold Reserve#German#Christof Stache Afp Getty#Treasury#Altavest#The European Central Bank#Commerzbank#Citi Research#Federal Reserve#Fomc#Dxy#Ed F Man Capital Markets
MarketWatch

Stocks post weekly decline as investors await Fed policy meeting

Stocks ended lower Friday, capping a losing week for major indexes as investors awaited next week's meeting of Federal Reserve officials, which may bring more clues to the timing of the Fed's plan to eventually taper its monthly asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 168 points, or 0.5%, to close near 34,583, while the S&P 500 lost around 41 points, or 0.9%, ending near 4,433. The Nasdaq Composite finished near 15,044, down 138 points, or 0.9%. Friday's losses left the Dow with a 0.1% weekly decline, while the S&P 500 lost 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite retreated 0.5%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
investing.com

Gold: Sharpest Weekly Loss in Six as Dollar, Yields Bolt Higher

Investing.com - A ramping dollar and U.S. Treasury yields gave little respite on Friday to gold prices trying to rebound from the previous day’s meltdown, with the yellow metal settling down for a third day in a row and booking its worst weekly loss in six. U.S. gold futures’ most...
RETAIL
Reuters

Wall Street ends rollercoaster week sharply lower

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed sharply lower in a broad sell-off on Friday, ending a week buffeted by strong economic data, corporate tax hike worries, the Delta COVID variant, and possible shifts in the U.S. Federal Reserve's timeline for tapering asset purchases. All three major U.S....
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold price is in 'no man's land' after $40 drop as outlook on U.S. economy shifts

(Kitco News) Gold dropped more than $40 in the aftermath of better-than-expected U.S. retail sales on Thursday. And analysts are now saying that prices are in "no man's land" as U.S. economic outlook shifts ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate announcement. The U.S. retail sales numbers beat expectations in...
RETAIL
740thefan.com

Analysis: Investors brace for a great fall in China

LONDON (Reuters) – International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer’s woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy