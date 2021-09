In this complicated day and age, we often oversimplify complex topics by making them unidimensional. Marketers slot each of us into a category based on some of our shared characteristics. We vote for members of one or another political party as if one such dimension can possibly represent the richness of the human experience. And, we determine the health of the economy based on just the few variables of Gross Domestic Product Growth, unemployment, inflation, and an interest rate or two.

