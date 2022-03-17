ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Temptation Island’ Couples Who Left the Show Together: Where Each Pair Stands Now

By Emily Longeretta
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Not everyone can handle the temptation! Temptation Island , which first aired on Fox in 2001, returned to USA Network in 2019.

Each season of the show follows four new couples who agree to live separately with a group of singles of the opposite sex. While some are hoping their partners can prove their loyalty, others are seemingly looking for confirmation that they're with the right person.

During the first season in 2019, Evan Smith and Kaci Campbell joined the show after a 10-year relationship, convinced that they could make it through. Shortly after moving apart, he began dating Morgan Lolar , breaking Kaci's heart in the process.

At the end of the summer, he told Kaci he wanted to leave with Morgan and she was shocked, despite knowing that they had been hooking up the entire season. While he went on to propose to Morgan, she revealed exclusively to Us Weekly a year later that the two had split .

“He didn’t work the entire time that he lived with me for almost a year and a half. I supported him financially and his excuse for abruptly leaving two days before we were supposed to move to L.A. was that he needed to go ‘work’ to be able to pay me back,” she told Us during a joint podcast with Kaci in 2020. “He said he wanted to feel like a man, kinda blaming me for him not doing anything with his life. It didn’t make any sense to me.”

She claimed that he also cheated on her, allegations he never responded to.

The pair aren't the only rocky duo to come out of the series. Season 2's David Benavidez and Kate Griffith went through a roller-coaster during their time on the show, with him having a threesome while in the house.

He chose to leave the show with someone else but later got back together with Kate . "I’ve decided I owe no one answers as to decisions that I’ve made AFTER cameras stopped rolling, REAL life resumed, time & space WERE taken, and REAL conversations were had between David and I,” she shared via Instagram in 2019. “The more negative & judgmental comments I receive the less I really care to tell my side of the story. The negativity, LIES, clout chasing, and drama that surround the show are extremely disappointing!”

Ultimately, however, the pair chose not to stay together, and she has since moved on.

Scroll through the gallery below to see where more of the couples who left Temptation Island together are today:

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Jesse Palmer Says the Bachelor Finale Isn’t the End of the Drama: ‘I Still Don’t Know Who Clayton Ends Up With’

Is your head still spinning after watching that insane episode of The Bachelor: Women Tell All? I'd recap it, but I honestly have no idea how to describe everything that went down. Shanae continued to drive all the women crazy. The women all yelled at Shanae. Clayton looked like a sad puppy dog. And host Jesse Palmer seemed hilariously embarrassed by the throwback footage of him from his season of The Bachelor.
CELEBRITIES
Modesto Bee

Who Is Susie Evans? The ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Had Some Major Drama With Clayton Echard

Warning: Spoilers ahead. Everybody loves Susie Evans! The Bachelor season 26 contestant stole Clayton Echard‘s heart — and subsequently broke it amid what would have been their fantasy suites date in Iceland. After the lead told Susie that he was “in love” with her, the two had a heated discussion. Susie brought up her concerns about Clayton possibly being in love and sleeping with the other women.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Benavidez
Us Weekly

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Relationship Timeline

Showing them how it is done! Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have been sharing the secret to their successful marriage with viewers since Chrisley Knows Best debuted in 2014. Before their reality show, Todd was first married to his high school sweetheart, Teresa Terry from 1990 to 1996. The duo, who called it quits in […]
psychologytoday.com

Couples Who Share This One Thing Stay Happier Together

The other day when I (Suzie) woke up on a dreary weekday morning, the first thing that crossed my mind was the many, many problems in the world right now. Numerous negative thoughts flooded my brain. Not to mention my seemingly endless to-do list, which made me want to take immediate refuge underneath the warm covers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Network#Temptation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
Us Weekly

Ben Stiller’s Daughter Ella, 19, Felt He Was ‘Not There’ During Her Childhood: It’s ‘Hard to Hear’

A tough truth. Ben Stiller is reconciling with the fact that his 19-year-old daughter, Ella, doesn’t think he was present during her childhood. “She’s pretty articulate about it, and sometimes it’s stuff that I don’t want to hear. It’s hard to hear,” the actor, 56, told Esquire in an interview published on Tuesday, February 22. “Because it’s me not being there in the ways that I saw my parents not being there. And I had always thought, ‘Well, I won’t do that.’”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

General Hospital Shock in Store: Could One of These Five Suspects ‘B’ Haunting Elizabeth?

Elizabeth wants to know who is haunting her, but she may not like the answer. Almost a year after Franco’s death on General Hospital, Elizabeth Webber had finally decided it was time to move on and see where things between her and Dr. Hamilton Finn could go romantically. She removed her wedding ring and placed it in her kitchen drawer as a sign it was time to inch toward the future. Unfortunately, that is when the past came back and haunt her.
ENTERTAINMENT
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

106K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy