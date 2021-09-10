CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mixon's 'C' Stands For Culture As Bengals Look To Set Tone In Opener

By Geoff Hobson
Bengals.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Bengals and Vikings open the season Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 19), it is rightfully billed as the return of Joe Burrow. But the return of the other Joe isn't exactly an ordinary event, either, because Joe Mixon is carrying more than the ball as he expands roles on and off the field in his fifth season.

Bengals scouting report: Returns of Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon bolster offense

Sunday: Noon at Paul Brown Stadium (Ch. 9 and KFAN-FM 100.3) • After a 4-11-1 season, the Bengals continued a roster overhaul around quarterback Joe Burrow, moving on from familiar stars like receiver A.J. Green and defensive tackle Geno Atkins this offseason. First-round receiver Ja'Marr Chase and veteran linemen Riley Reiff and Trey Hendrickson, who had 13.5 sacks last year in New Orleans, were their top additions.
W2L4 As Bengals Open 2021 With Mike Zimmer’s Vikings

CINCINNATI – The Bengals kick off their 54th season Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings and their old defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. The last time they played Zimmer’s team, it didn’t go well, to say the least as the Vikings – on their way to a 13-3 finish – ran the Bengals out of U.S. Bank Stadium, racing out to a 34-0 lead and cruising to a 34-7 win in Dec. 2017.
What Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow & The Bengals Said After The Week 1 Win Over The Vikings

"Found a way to win — found a way to win in all three phases. I told the team, there were times today it looked pretty dark, and I think you guys would probably agree with me there. But, we created the turnover to win the turnover battle in Week 1. I don't know who did it but somebody did — Germaine (Pratt) I think was involved in that. On offense, we made the play when we needed to on fourth-and-one. Probably the play I should have called on fourth-and-one the first time. You know, they made it work. Trust me that play was not perfect but Joe (Burrow) and C.J. (Uzomah) found a way to make it work and the protection held up and then a rookie kicker (Evan McPherson), special teams stepped up. First game, I don't care how far that field goal is, that's an intense situation and he was nails as we expected him to be. I remember that coming up on draft night, somebody stood up on the table for him and said this guy is going to win us games and here we are, 1-0."
Bengals open season with new traditions

CINCINNATI — It’s football season, and with the NFL season starting this weekend, many teams and fans are excited to see full stadiums again. For the Cincinnati Bengals, the organization has worked hard to make sure the fan experience is even better than before. What You Need To Know. The...
Cincinnati Bengals: AFC North standings heading into Week 1 of 2021

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) The Cincinnati Bengals‘ chances of making the playoffs this year probably would be higher if they didn’t play in the gauntlet that is the AFC North. Unfortunately, they do, and that makes their path to a winning record and saving Zac Taylor’s job much more difficult.
Joe Mixon, Melvin Gordon Question Ezekiel Elliott's Usage in Cowboys' Season Opener

The Dallas Cowboys didn't give Ezekiel Elliott many touches in the first half of the team's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, and a few NFL running backs wondered why. Both Denver Broncos halfback Melvin Gordon III and Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Mixon voiced their confusion on...
Hobson's Choice: On Verge Of Opener, Bengals Answer With Depth And Defense

I'm 53 years old and a proud life long Bengals fan. The North is brutally challenging but I'm expecting these players won't be intimidated by the past. Do you think this team is prepared mentally for the division grind? Brett Starkey, Flatwoods, KY. BRETT: We know the club certainly values...
A brief look at Vikings/Bengals history

I’ve gotten away from doing these recently, as there were just too many real-world things to do to get them knocked out. However, with most of those things being out of the way, it’s time to bring it back. Each week, we’ll take a brief look at the history between the Minnesota Vikings and whichever team they happen to be playing that week. This week, the Vikings travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals, the team that helped to bring us current Vikings’ head coach Mike Zimmer.
Burrow and new-look Bengals open against Cook, Vikings

Quarterback Joe Burrow will be back for the Cincinnati Bengals when they open at home Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Burrow was lost to a season-ending knee injury in Week 11 last year. He played just one series in the final preseason game but says he feels good and is ready to go. The Bengals seek to improve on a 4-11-1 2020 season. The Vikings are led by quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns last year.
The Bengals host the Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Joe Burrow is back, but five players on the active roster won't be suiting up with the star quarterback. Cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Nick McCloud are both inactive. Rookie offensive lineman D'Ante Smith is inactive, despite having an...
Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
Joe Mixon Nominated For The FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for Week 1

Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been named one of three finalists for the league's FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors in Week 1. Mixon rushed for 127 yards on 29 carries (4.4 average) and a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Mixon also made Bengals Opening Day history with the first 100-yard rush game (127 yards on 29 carries) in an opener since Cedric Benson 10 years ago.
Three Down Look: Bengals Sneak By Vikings in Season Opener

The 2021 Cincinnati Bengals projected this season as a "New Dey" for the franchise, and things sure felt fresh in their 27-24 season-opening overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings. Cincinnati controlled the game tempo with their defensive front seven, leaned on a fresh Joe Mixon coming off a great training...
Pregame Notes: Prince Set To Make Bengals Debut On Special Teams

Bengals rookie guard Jackson Carman was one of the eight offensive linemen head coach Zac Taylor chose to dress for Sunday's opener at Paul Brown Stadium against old friend Mike Zimmer's Vikings. Another rookie guard, D'Ante Smith, didn't dress and neither did backup tackle Fred Johnson. With Johnson out, that...
