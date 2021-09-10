From an NYC deli, Darien resident escaped 9/11 destruction: 'I had many chances to die'

DARIEN — If all had gone according to plan, Brian Moss would have been at the top of the World Trade Center on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Then a 33-year-old running the hedge fund business for risk-management firm Risk Metrics Group and living in Manhattan, he had a meeting scheduled at the beginning of the day on the 94th floor of the South Tower with executives of investment and wealth management firm Fiduciary Trust.