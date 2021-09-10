CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Darien, CT

From an NYC deli, Darien resident escaped 9/11 destruction: 'I had many chances to die'

By Paul Schott
Stamford Advocate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARIEN — If all had gone according to plan, Brian Moss would have been at the top of the World Trade Center on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Then a 33-year-old running the hedge fund business for risk-management firm Risk Metrics Group and living in Manhattan, he had a meeting scheduled at the beginning of the day on the 94th floor of the South Tower with executives of investment and wealth management firm Fiduciary Trust.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Darien, CT
Darien, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Midtown Manhattan#Deli#Risk Metrics Group#Fiduciary Trust#The World Trade Center

Comments / 0

Community Policy